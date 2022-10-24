Illawarra Mercury
Profile

Why Illawarra-based singer Bec Sandridge has been helping people with dementia

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 24 2022 - 1:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra-based singer Bec Sandrige has been incredibly busy latetly. Photo Credit: Will Edgar

In between touring in the UK and Europe, and releasing new music, northern Illawarra singer Bec Sandridge has been squeezing in time for a dementia ward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.