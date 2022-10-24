In between touring in the UK and Europe, and releasing new music, northern Illawarra singer Bec Sandridge has been squeezing in time for a dementia ward.
Like many in the music industry, the pandemic pushed the creative to think outside the square on what she could do with her craft when there was a lack of stages to perform on.
Writing new songs was one thing (with a five-song EP just released titled Lost Dog), but enrolling in a Masters in Music Therapy at Western Sydney University was another.
It's all really beautiful work and just nice to use music in a different kind of way.- Bec Sandridge
"I've been working in a dementia ward which has been amazing, kind of like bringing back memory through music," Sandridge said of her uni placement.
"Then I was working with parents with kids with learning difficulties like autism or sensory overload ... but I think I'd quite like to work with women in domestic violence kind of settings.
"It's all really beautiful work and just nice to use music in a different kind of way."
While the pandemic propelled the Stanwell Park local to up her skill set, she said she'd always had an interest in psychology and music so the studies were like a "perfect marriage" for her.
But the multi-skilled talent won't be ditching her microphone and guitar anytime soon.
Universities are breaking for the summer, which would be the perfect time to record more new tunes.
"Just a little world domination album, that's that's the plan," Sandridge said.
"I've already got 40 [songs] kind of sitting there on my Dropbox and in my voice memos, so we're ready to go."
After all the doom and gloom over the pandemic, Sandridge said she's really pumped to "make music that feels really fun live".
She's also occasionally still popping up under the aliases of "Boo" or "Lol".
As for her new EP Lost Dog, she hopes it finds it's way into peoples ears and stays there.
"If the songs can kind of find their way into everyone's day-to-day life - from listening to it on a bus or having coffee then that's great ... and hopefully I'll see some Wollongongers on the road soon."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
