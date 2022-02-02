news, latest-news,

Wollongong's Globe Lane is flourishing with a new night-spot opening, a burrito restaurant on the way plus a free music festival mid-February. Like other parts of Crown Street, there was a time where more businesses were leaving the laneway than opening - but that is slowly changing. Read more: 'Not so blokey': Club Thirroul set for stylish renovation Mexican food chain Burrito Bar is eagerly awaiting to open in coming weeks, after the pandemic pushed back plans to trade from late 2021. The Bevanda Bar is the CBD's newest tiny music venue with church pews and other eclectic second-hand treasures as decor. They have been collaborating with La La La's next door to bring DJs with live music to the lane every Thursday evening through to Saturday. Read more: All the photos from Wollongong's SummerSalt festival Sofia Gibson, City Culture + Activation Manager for Wollongong City Council, said they had been working with businesses in the lane and local musicians to encourage people back to the space, with their next major event on February 13. Dubbed Lovers Lane, the free mini festival will see performances from Jack R Reilly, Bec Sandridge, Phebe Starr, Cry Club, Totty and Cheslea Dagger. Curated by Sandridge for council, Ms Gibson said they wanted the pre-Valentines Day event to shine a light on industry professionals who identify as female - whether they were musicians, crew members or stage production and the like. "It's about supporting local musical talent and venues, and creating spaces where the community really want to be part of," Ms Gibson said. Sandridge said the way Globe Lane had evolved reminded her of the arts vibe from UK and Europe when she was living abroad. "When bars and small small venues would team up alongside each other there could be a real collaboration of mixed media in terms of art, music, dance, and I think that's where the most exciting ideas come from," the musician said. "[The festival] is going to be a beautiful day of great people." The festival runs from 2pm to 6pm and encourages patrons to enjoy the sounds with a bite to eat or a bevvy at the surrounding eateries like Kurtosh, Santino, The Prince and Bevanda. It will be the first live gig in two years for Sandridge, while it's also the first gig back with his band for Kiama expat Jack R Reilly. "I'm just really excited about the whole thing, ready to dust off the cobwebs," Reilly said, adding he'll be debuting a new song from his upcoming album. Entry to Lovers Lane is free, tickets are required while people over the age of 16 years must be fully vaccinated to attend. Patrons are also asked to refrain from singing and dancing. To book, visit: www.eventbrite.com.au Read more: Vintage, unique and muscles cars gear up for Berry Motorfair The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/6795fc76-f685-4138-9153-9b9e583986b3.jpg/r0_242_4500_2784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg