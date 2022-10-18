A Glastonbury Festival regular, Illawarra stalwarts and some punk-folk vibes are part of lineup of the re-energised Illawarra Folk Festival returning to Bulli in 2023.
English singer-songwriter Grace Petrie (a regular of the UK festival circuit) and acclaimed Scottish singer Paul McKenna head the international performers announced on Wednesday, while national acts range from energetic punk-folk band The Go Set to ethereal former Tinpan Orange singer Emily Lubitz and acclaimed Indigenous singer-songwriter Glenn Skuthorpe.
Northern Illawarra experimental pop band Shining Bird will join Kiama outfit The Water Runners along with a raft of other acts representing the local region.
Outgoing artistic director David De Santi was grateful to see a high calibre of artists secured for his final event.
"Shining Bird is another Australian band that comes highly recommended, having supported Midnight Oil, while Glenn Skuthorpe is making a welcome return to our festival," De Santi said.
"We've been able to tap into the well of international acts who come to Australia in December-January to perform at the annual Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland by attracting performers of the calibre of Grace Petrie and Paul McKenna to Bulli."
In total there will be 64 international, national and local acts playing across five stages at the festival, which runs from Friday January 20 to Sunday January 22.
Despite a push to attract younger audiences, the lineup is still suited to all ages with traditional sounds of folk, indie, world, roots, Celtic, Balkan and bluegrass music, poetry, dance and comedy, as well as the festival Folk School with various workshops held across the weekend.
The three-day event continues to support local performers, with more than 20 acts from the South Coast including Morning Star, Luke Spook, Dear Violet and The Con Artists.
"The 2023 festival will be on a smaller scale than the last one we held in 2020, because of the risks involved with organising festivals in these uncertain times. We don't receive any grant funding, so we rely on the resources of the Illawarra Folk Club, ticket sales and our amazing volunteers to stage the festival," De Santi said.
"But we certainly have got a quality program, so it will be a great weekend."
The full festival program and tickets are available on the website www.illawarrafolkfestival.com.au or by calling the ticket hotline on 1300 887 034.
Ajak Kwai (South Sudan), Curtis Eller (USA), Grace Petrie (UK), Jellyman's Daughter (UK), Ken Field's Hoot Band (USA), Paul McKenna Band (UK).
Bush Music Club - Concert Party, Cigany Weaver, Den Hanrahan and The Rum Runners, Emily Lubitz Band, Glenn Skuthorpe, Good Tunes, Handsome Young Strangers, Kay Proudlove, Liv Cartledge, Margaret & Bob Fagan, Munsterbucks, Rheinberger and Wilson, Shanty Club, Shining Bird, Suzette Herft, Swing Beans, The Go Set , The Morrisons, The Papercollar Pickers, The Morning Star, The Raglins, The Water Runners, Wallaby Track Bush Band, Zumpa.
Az-I-Am, Black Joak Morris, Carefree Road Band, Cinnamon Twist Belly Dance, Combined Union Choirs, Curious Rendition Orchestra, Dear Violet, Dru Yoga, Fiddledance, Friends of Steve, Gobsmacked!, Kenny Bartley and the Midnight Feast, Luke Spook, Mally Moo & Music, Maurie Mulheron & Pat Craigie, Maypole with Molly, Meridian, Mother Banshee, Nikriann, Peter Mace, Peter Willey, Robyn Sykes, Rusty & The Saint, Saplings Sessions Bush Music Club, Steampunk Vagabonds, Stonybroke, Storybeats, Super Kenny, The Con Artists, The Femme Fatales, The Other Noonans, The Swingaleles, Tribal Jewels Dance Co, Zlatkos Balkan Cabaret.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.