Kiama's motocross king Maddison unveils the heirs to his daredevil empire

He's taken on a 10-storey jump and ridden a motorbike on water, but Robbie Maddison is embracing the next chapter of his illustrious career.
The legendary Kiama motocross star and famed stuntman has touched the brakes - slightly - to allow his sons Kruz and Jagger to take centre stage.
The brothers, aged 13 and 10, are playing key roles in the Freestyle Kings show, which will feature death-defying freestyle motocross stunts.
The tour includes a stop at WIN Stadium on March 2, 2024.
The Maddison trio will headline the show alongside 13-time X Games medallist Rob Adelberg, two-time World Games Champion Pat Bowden, Maddison's protege, Kiama's Travis Gelfius, and 17-year-old Ry Davis and Brayden Davies.
"Jagger has just started to jump the big ramp and he's doing fantastic," Maddison told the Mercury.
"My wife always says that he's like a spitting image of myself, and he's just taken to it like a duck to water. He's following in his big brother's footsteps. And Kruz really has a hold of the backflip, he's doing it perfectly.
"As parents, we're relaxed and confident in our kids, it's just really cool to see them go out and do what they're capable of. They're a great part of the show - every little kid in the audience vibes with what they're doing.
"I brought them up to face their fears, I try not let anything overcome them. I try find the small steps for them to get the confidence to overcome whatever's troubling them. I'm just super proud to see them handle themselves and perform in front of 10,000 people, it's amazing.
"As a parent, we have all of the steps to make it safe. It's been a great journey, they've overcome their fears and I see it in the way they carry themselves in their daily activities."
Maddison has never been afraid to push the limits, as seen by his famous 2008 New Year's Eve stunt when he jumped off a 10-storey building in Las Vegas. He has also made public appearances on his "water bike", including on the Shoalhaven River in 2017.
The end of his career certainly isn't within sight for the 42-year-old, however, he is proud to now support the next generation of Maddison talent.
"My career highlight would be having my kids. I've done some amazing stunts - and they're all huge - but none of them have ticked a box for me like being a parent has," he said.
"Everything that I've done on my bike has come from the imagination of when I was a little kid, thinking about what was possible and thinking outside the box. For me, there is one more milestone than I'm trying to make happen, and we have a team back in the States working hard to make this idea come to life.
"Hopefully I'll have one more Robbie Maddison moment before I tap out. The plan is to do it in 2025, and it's going to blow everything that I've ever done out of the water."
However, Maddison will have to make sure that he is fighting fit before he takes on that incredible stunt next year.
The Nowra resident is recovering after having shoulder surgery, though that hasn't stopped him from starring in the Freestyle Kings show.
"I had a bone-block surgery and they had to open my shoulder up, and cut all the nerves. So it's been quite a painful one," Maddison said.
"I'm meant to be off the bike for a lot longer than even now - I shouldn't really be riding - but I'm pushing through and hopefully I'll be back and somewhat my own self by Wollongong.
"Wollongong is going to cop the sweetest part of the tour, because we're going to have four shows by Wollongong. We'll be a well-oiled machine by then.
"It's obviously a home show, so people can expect the best."
General tickets for the Freestyle Kings show at WIN Stadium are on sale from www.ticketmaster.com.au.
For more details, head to www.freestylekings.com.
