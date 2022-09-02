A love for cricket will bring a fine selection of musicians and DJs together for a mini-festival on Sunday September 11 in Port Kembla.
Dubbed the "Backyard Bash" by organisers, the gig is a fundraiser for the local cricket club in place of a traditional trivia night at The Servo on Darcy Road.
Music lover and president of the Port Kembla Cricket Club Jason Ralston said they won't be doing away with trivia, but live music would hopefully appeal to a younger demographic.
"With the economy slowing down, businesses are less likely to hand out money for sponsorship, so these kind of fundraisers become more important," Mr Ralston told the Mercury.
He said profits would go towards subsidising costs for the club's junior teams to ensure cricket stays affordable for local parents.
At only 23, Mr Ralston has proudly held the top position at PKCC for several years after having been involved nearly all of his life.
"I started playing when I was six ... and I was on the committee since I was about 15 or 16 helping out with juniors," he said.
"I just wanted to make a difference, make the club better than what it was. We've gone through some tough years and I want it to get to the point where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Backyard Bash is an over 18 event and features Palto//Guise, Before The Kind, Salamee b2b Milky, Beachcombers, Sea Breeze and more - with music running from 2pm to 10pm, September 11 at The Servo, Port Kembla,
Tickets are $30 from events.humanitix.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
