Wollongong Tennis Club is hosting a week-long party to coincide with 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
The fun gets under way on Saturday, September 17, and continues until September 24.
There will be a variety of food trucks in the car park each day and an outdoor bar serving beer, soft drinks and water.
Cycle to the club and take advantage of the offer to park your bike on the tennis courts.
All the cycling action will be shown on the club's TVs while speakers will be set up outside so you can listen to the races.
Inside the club, the bar will be open as usual and the bistro will be serving up meals.
The VIP room, Keno and TAB facilities will also be operating.
It is one of the many events and parties planned for Wollongong this week.
Read More
One of the most anticipated is the Spin Fest Beach Party, which will take place on North beach this Saturday, September 17, from 5pm-10pm.
It starts with a traditional First Nations Welcome to Country followed by a fire lighting and smoking ceremony. The Gumaraa dance troupe will perform a traditional dance and didgeridoo show.
There will be a pop-up street food market in the Cliff Road car park with food trucks serving up savoury and sweet treats from 5pm.
Grab a bite to eat as DJs, roving entertainers and circus artists perform, before the main event gets under way, which includes performances by Electric Fields, Caravana Sun, Emily Wurramara and True Vibenation.
The evening will end with a spectacular drum and fire finale.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.