THE UCI Road World Championships are knocking at the door but still, organisers are being asked questions.
The four topics that feature most frequently involve roads, spectator zones, clearways and emergency arrangements.
Let's break them down one by one.
Q: Where can I cross as a pedestrian?
A: At existing pedestrian crossings - such as stop lights, zebra crossings and the like. There will be friendly course marshals there to help so you know when it's safe. It's not just the cyclists to watch out for, it's all of the race "caravan" - team support cars, commissaires (the race officials), medical, mechanics, and broadcast motorbikes.
The last kilometre has fewer crossing points as this is where the action gets fast and furious. There will be a pedestrian overpass crossing Crown St at Harbour St to help people move from Lang Park to the beach side of the course, and a crossing at the Harbour St-Cliff Rd at the stop lights.
Q: Does Clearway mean I can't drive there?
A: There has been a LOT of confusion about this. Special Event Clearways are strictly no parking zones, but driving is still permitted when there are no road closures in place. As a general rule, Clearways go into effect earlier than the road closures to allow for barriers and traffic management measures to be implemented safely. Read more here.
Q: Where do I go to watch the race and-or soak up the atmosphere?
A: On the Wollongong City Circuit there's 17km of front row - or 34km if you count both sides of the road.
There are four official Fan Zones on course - Wollongong 2022 Fan Zone in Lang Park, Osborne Park (or "Australia Park"), Ramah Avenue and Helensburgh - this is where there'll be bathroom facilities, spectator services volunteers and for the former two big screens to catch all the action - plus a bunch of unofficial fan zone spectator activities. Check out more here.
Q: What happens in the case of an emergency?
A: Emergency services are involved in event planning and will have priority access to all areas of the city at all times. In an emergency, please call 000 and emergency services representatives will work with all agencies to respond urgently.
For the safety of the community, participants, volunteers and spectators, please follow all traffic directions as signposted or indicated by event personnel.
