Where will I park and 17 other questions answered by UCI event chiefs

The 2022 Road World Championships organisers answered the questions you shared with us.



And while we cover everything from parking to in-home care to shuttle buses and road closures, there are even more answers on the way.



This first Q and A is made up of the questions that appeared multiple times, the second tranche next week are even more specific answers to the questions you asked.



But that's next week. For now ...



1. Will there be parking areas made available for businesses/residents outside of the closed roads but near enough for them to walk home or to work?



There's no doubt that parking will be a challenge across the city and that's why we're encouraging everyone to start planning now how they'll get around.



There are three public sites that will be available to the community and spectators for parking - Kembla Grange Racecourse and Bulli Showground for Park and Train services, and JJ Kelly as a Park and Walk facility.



Wollongong 2022 and Wollongong City Council are working together to identify all parking opportunities for the community (free and paid), and will share updates as they become available on wollongong2022.com.au.



Where possible, residents that have off-road parking facilities are asked to utilize them rather than parking on street to allow for increased opportunities for others living on roads where Special Event Clearways are in place.



2. Can residents apply for a special pass to drive in and out of their street while roads are closed?



Once road closures are in place each day, public vehicles will not be permitted on roads where the races will take place until roads reopen.



Road closure times vary day-by-day depending on the number of race events - please check the Wollongong 2022 for specific closure times.



There are some streets adjacent to the course where traffic management will be in place, however local resident traffic will be allowed during event times which will be managed on ground by traffic controllers. Similarly, there are several local resident traffic crossing points where traffic controllers will facilitate local resident vehicle movements across course roads at designated locations, dates and times if it is safe to do so.



Crossings will only be facilitated between races at the times specified, or during road races (in addition), if course management confirm it is safe. Please check wollongong2022.com.au for detailed road closure information.



3. Is the cost of the road adjustments being paid for by taxpayers or the UCI? If it is taxpayers, what is the cost?



The preparatory road works taking place across the city are a combination of Local Government, State Government and privately supported initiatives. Some of this work is to ensure roads are ready and meet the regulatory standards for the Championships, while others are upgrades for projects that were already planned by Wollongong City Council in its Infrastructure Delivery Program and brought forward ahead of the race.



4. Who is expected to benefit financially and by how much, and who/what is expected to bear the costs and how much are those costs?



Hosting the UCI Road World Championships will generate an estimated $95 million in economic benefit for Wollongong and NSW. The direct economic benefits are for a range of businesses and local staff including local tourism and hospitality businesses, hotels, cafes, restaurants, transport services i.e. taxis, petrol stations, service providers and general retail.



It also benefits suppliers, such as Aceit which is a Wollongong-based apparel company that is supplying all of the volunteer and staff uniforms for the event, and the suppliers and producers that support tourism and hospitality businesses.



Wherever possible W2022 is engaging local suppliers. Indirectly, the economic benefits come to the city through the marketing value of showcasing the city's spectacular landscape and attractive lifestyle that positions Wollongong as a desirable place to live, work, study and visit to an estimated global audience of 300 million.



This increases the potential value of future trade, investment and business development, as well as possible growth in visitation, which will translate into sustained increases in revenue and new opportunities across the full spectrum of Wollongong business interests.



The 2022 UCI Road World Championships are predominantly supported by all three levels of Government to generate benefit for Wollongong and the Illawarra, as well as for NSW and cycling nationally.



5. Will shops, workers and parents be compensated for loss of business, income and childcare expenses?



Wollongong 2022 continues to work with affected stakeholders and event delivery partners to minimise impact or identify potential alternatives that will support individual business, resident and community activities where possible. This does not include compensation.



6. How will assisted travel buses get to disabled students who depend on them to get to school?



A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said: "We are working closely with service providers on the planning and delivery of assisted school transport during the UCI event. Any impacts to services will be communicated to school communities via the school, and directly to affected families via the contracted service providers."

7. How will caretakers reach elderly residents to provide in-home care?



Wollongong 2022 has been working with public and private healthcare service providers to provide information about event operations and support them in preparing for event time in the city. Adjustments vary case-by-case and community members are encouraged to contact their service provider in the first instance. Pedestrian access is maintained across the city, so all residential properties will be accessible on foot.



8. How are Meals on Wheels being delivered?



Wollongong 2022 has spoken with Meals on Wheels operators in the region and coordinators are making arrangements to ensure continuity of service.



9. Will public transport be affected?



Some public transport services will be affected by the temporary road closures. There will be an uplift in train services during event week to support local residents and visitors, with more frequent services and, on peak days of the event, additional carriages. Buses, including the free Gong Shuttle, will be operating, however, bus services will be affected by road closures with some start, finish and stopping locations and times adjusted. Visit transportnsw.info/uci-wollongong-2022 for up to date public transport information.



10. Will the Wollongong shuttle bus be operating from Fairy Meadow to Wollongong?



Yes, however there are alterations to the routes, stops and schedules. During the event there will be 3 free shuttle services replacing the Free Gong Shuttle 55A and 55B, from 17 to 25 September.



66 Green Shuttle: UOW campus to Wollongong CBD (Wollongong City Council and Library Burelli St as the bus stop nearest) via Keiraville and Wollongong Station (loop service), the service runs every 10 minutes 7am-10pm daily except for the Mt Keira Loop road closure periods on 24 Sep and 25 Sep. The service will run all stops along Crown St.



56 Blue Shuttle: North Wollongong Station to Gipps St via Innovation Campus (loop service), the service runs every 15 minutes, 7am-10pm daily. In 17th Sep the service will run until 11pm for Beach Party event, with standby buses ready for high volume of patron.



67 Orange Shuttle: Corrimal to Wollongong Station via Memorial Dr (loop service), the service runs every 20 minutes on weekdays, 30 mins on weekends. 7am-7pm daily except on 17 Sep when road closure finishes in the midday (7am-1pm). The service will run limited stops along Crown St.



Details and route maps will be available on transportnsw.info and wollongong2022.com.au in coming weeks.



11. Will there be extra bus routes around the tracks so we can easily move from one area of the race to another?



While there will be no 'extra' bus routes as part of the event, spectators are encouraged to make use of the three free shuttle buses that will replace the Gong Shuttle 55A and 55B from September 17 to 25. Spectators are also encouraged to make use of enhanced capacity on train services between Sydney and Dapto/Kiama during the event.



Additional train services with extra seats and additional stops will be running about every 30 minutes on the Illawarra and South Coast Line in both directions between Sydney and Dapto/Kiama during event times. Updated train timetables will be available on Trip Planner closer to the event.



12. Will we find out locations of pedestrian crossings prior to the event so we can plan walking routes?



All existing pedestrian crossings across the city will be operational during the event. These crossings - including at intersections and standalone pedestrian crossings - are recommended as the preferred street crossing locations as course marshals will be positioned to assist the public with safe passage during the races.



Opportunities to cross course roads on foot during event times will be higher during road races (September 22-25) than during time trials when a rider is released onto the course every 90 seconds.



However, there will be some opportunities between Time Trial races, and potentially between waves of riders if course management determine it is safe to do so. Further, a pedestrian overpass will be in place at the intersection of Crown St and Harbour St (crossing Crown St) to assist spectators move around Lang Park and the foreshore precinct.



13. When the routes are closed for the race, can we ride our bikes along the route?



No. When the roads are closed for public traffic, this includes vehicles and bikes just as road rules apply to bicycles under normal traffic conditions. Bikes can use designated bike lanes, shared pathways and roads that are not closed to public traffic to move around the city.



14. What arrangements are made for pedestrian access to cross the roads that are closed?



See question 12.



15. Can school P&Cs hold a fundraising store to sell food and drinks for spectators?



Charities and school fundraising activities may be possible and will be assessed case by case. Please contact community@wollongong2022.com.au detailing the proposal and Wollongong 2022 will work with authorities including Wollongong City Council to review and provide advice.



16. Intersections like Towradgi Road and the distributor are expected to be overloaded. Will there be extra traffic support?



Transport for NSW and Wollongong City Council will be managing traffic flow across the city in accordance with usual operating arrangements, taking into account the road closures and increased demand on the road network.



Teams will be working collaboratively to manage and mitigate traffic congestion wherever possible. Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary vehicle travel where possible in favour of other modes of transport including carpooling, catching the train, buses or active transport including walking or bike riding.



17. Why didn't you wait a week and hold the event in the school holidays?



The UCI Road World Championship schedule is determined by the Union Cycliste Internationale in line with the global cycling calendar and other major events to allow for the strongest possible athlete participation and spectator attendances.



18. Why Wollongong? There is so much countryside they could've held this event without the disruption.



Wollongong was selected as the host city due to the tourism appeal of its natural assets, its proximity to an international airport, and the nature of the landscape that will deliver a challenging and scenic race environment. Further, the potential return for the region is a significant opportunity for future growth in Wollongong and the Illawarra through increased profile, visitation and investment.



In order to stage a successful major international event, there are a range of operational requirements and considerations including accommodation for participants and officials, ease of access and services for all visitors (from athletes to spectators) and public transport connections for all.



