All you need to know about 2022 UCI Road World Championships

More than 1000 elite cyclists from more than 70 countries in Wollongong for 11 races over eight days equals September in Wollongong 2022.



The city is about to welcome the world to the 2022 UCI Road World Championships from September 18 to 25.



This is what you need to know ...

WHO: The 2022 UCI Road World Championship.



WHAT: comes to Wollongong, bringing hundreds of the world's best road cyclists from dozens of countries.

WHEN: From September 18, 2022 until September 25, 2022.

WHERE: From Helensburgh to Cringila to Mt Kembla, Mt Keira and all manner of places in between.

Olympic cyclist Grace Brown rides up Dumphries Avenue in Mount Ousley ahead of the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships. Picture: Anna Warr, digitally altered.

WHAT'S ON WHEN and WHAT ROADS ARE CLOSED



Saturday, September 17: There will be training and community activities from 8am to 1.30pm. People of all ages and abilities can hit the race track for free, just hours before elite athletes burn rubber for a series of time trials.



Roads will be closed around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwyneville from 7:30am to 12pm. Flagstaff Point and Cliff Road will be closed between 7:30am and 5pm.



Sunday, September 18: The women's individual time trial and men's individual time trial start from 9.35am.



The women's event will set off from Market Street and follow the Wollongong City Circuit. Cyclists will head to Gwynneville, part of Mount Ousley Road and Fairy Meadow before heading north to Towradgi and returning along the coast to the finish line in Marine Drive.

Monday, September 19: The men's under-23 elite individual time trial starts at 1.40pm. The event will start at Market Street and finish at Marine Drive in Wollongong. Roads around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville will be closed from 11:30am to 6pm.



Tuesday, September 20: The women's 14.1 kilometre junior (under 19) individual time trial.



The riders will take off from Market Street and cross the finishing line at Marine Drive in Wollongong. There will be road closures around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville between 8am and 6pm.



Wednesday, September 21: The men's junior (under 19) 28.8 kilometre individual time trail. The mixed relay team time trial event is also scheduled. Both events will start at Market Street and end at Marine Drive in Wollongong. Roads around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville will be closed from 12.30pm and 6pm.



Thursday, September 22: Has been set aside for training. There will be road closures around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville from 8am to 1.30pm.



Friday, September 23: The men's junior 135.6km road race and the men's under-23 169.8km road race. Both will start and finish at Marine Drive in Wollongong and will include eight and 10 laps of the city circuit, respectively. Roads affected on the day will be across Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville between 7am and 6pm.



Saturday, September 24: The women's junior 67.2km road race and the women's road race 164.3km. The junior event starts and finishes at Marine Drive in Wollongong and includes four laps of the city circuit. The elite event includes a lap of the Mount Keira route and six laps of the city circuit.There will be road closures in the following areas during the day:

Wollongong from 6.45am - 6pm

Helensburgh to Bulli from 11am - 2pm

Bulli to Fairy Meadow from 11.30am - 2:30pm

Mt Keira & Mt Kembla from 11.30am - 3pm

Unanderra to Wollongong from 12pm - 3:30pm

Sunday, September 25, is the men's 266.9km road race starts at Helensburgh and finishes at Marine Drive, Wollongong. The race includes one lap of the Mount Keira loop and 12 laps of the city circuit. Roads will be affected in the following areas throughout the race:

Helensburgh to Bulli from 8.45am - 11.30am

Bulli to Fairy Meadow from 9.15am - 12:15pm

Wollongong from 9:15am - 6pm

Mt Keira and Mt Kembla from 9.15am - 12.30pm

Unanderra to Wollongong from 9.45am - 12.45pm

READ MORE:

View + 1 Photos

IF I COME TO WOLLONGONG, WHERE DO I PARK?



Upgraded parking restrictions mean vehicles will be towed if they are parked on the race route.



Special event clearways on public roads will be set up by Transport for NSW for the event, which runs from September 17 to September 25.

PARK and RIDE: There will be two park and ride facilities - one in the south at Kembla Grange racecourse and one in the north at Bulli Showground.

For the Bulli Showground park and ride access to that facility will be impacted by road closures on the second weekend of competition.



There are also two park and walk areas in Wollongong, located at JJ Kelly Park and accessed off Springhill Road and a second off Port Kembla Road adjacent to the existing helipad site.



Both locations are supported by walking and cycling paths.

GONG SHUTTLE: The free Gong Shuttle will change next month, split into three different buses - the Green Shuttle (which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle); the Blue Shuttle (will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus between 7am and 10pm daily); the Orange Shuttle (will service the northern suburbs). Read all the details here



WHAT ABOUT TV COVERAGE?

The UCI Road World Championships will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV in Australia as part of a media deal with Channel Nine and its pay-TV channel, Stan.

The much-loved Michael Tomalaris will be He will be joined by Olympic gold medallist from the Madison at the Sydney Olympics, Scott McGrory, and Kate Bates, a former professional rider on the road and a world championship medallist on the track.



it is understood all the racing will be "streaming ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport" with the elite races shown on free-to-air TV.

OTHER STUFF YOU NEED TO KNOW



All races will finish on Marine Drive near the corner of Crown Street.



Roads will be open before and after event times each day, but event times will differ. However, roads will reopen most days by 6pm.



Pedestrian access will be maintained across the city.



A full list of all the races, including course maps and a competition schedule can be found here.



Emergency services are involved in event planning and emergency vehicles will have access to all areas, at all times .



There will be no street parking on roads used for the races. Roads will be progressively reopened when it is safe to do so each day.



Temporary restrictions and changes to traffic and parking rules will be in place and penalties will apply for not following the rules, including towing vehicles from restricted areas.

Visitors and delivery drivers may not be able to access your home or business when roads are closed during the event.



There will be road works in the months leading up to the event in main race precincts. More information about the works can be found here.



For frequently asked questions and details visit wollongong2022.com.au/community



WHAT YOU CAN DO BEFORE CYCLING BEGINS

Familiarise yourself with the CBD circuits that will be used for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships

Consider your regular schedule and any one-off events or activities

Plan ahead - make any adjustments ahead of time, explore alternate routes, and prepare for extended travel time

Would active transport work for you? This is a great time to walk or ride to nearby locations

Public transport services will continue to operate across the city - check transport planning services to see if a combination of train, bus and/or active transport would be suitable

Need to drive? What about carpooling? A great way to share resources and the journey

Can you share parking with family or friends in an alternative location?

On-street parking remains available on roads not utilised for the race as per regular conditions

Work with your local neighbourhood - chat to your network about your needs and the potential to sharing parking spaces for the week

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

UCI event chiefs answered a series of reader questions in the lead-up to the event.



They answer questions about parking, in-home care and road closures here.