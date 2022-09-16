Wollongong kicks off the cycling festival on Saturday night with the first major beach party of the season.
Award-winning duo Electric Fields will headline the Spin Fest Beach Party at North Wollongong Beach during the city-wide celebration as part of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
The event promises to set the scene for visitors and locals as Wollongong becomes the centre of the world's attention next week.
The free event on Saturday, September 17, also will include live favourites Caravna Sun, Emily Wurramara, and True Vibenation.
A food truck market will set-up in the Cliff Road car park, with roving entertainers and circus artists bringing our iconic beach to life.
The fest starts at 5pm and runs until 10pm.
Read More
Accessibility is a big focus of Spin Fest, Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM said.
"There will be an Auslan interpreter on stage who has experience with interpreting concerts, and we will also be providing a small pre-booked mobility viewing area and accessible parking for those who need it." Cr Bradbery said.
Spin Fest Beach Party is a free event. There's no need to book but numbers are limited, and people will be admitted on a first in best dressed basis.
Check out the full program by visiting Spin Fest online.
"One of the best-loved features of our city is our beautiful beaches and coastal areas. That's why we think North Beach will make a truly stunning location for a night out in Wollongong," Cr Bradbery said.
Spin Fest Beach Party is an alcohol-free event. Children under the age of 16 years, must be accompanied by an adult. This is a no swimming event, and the beach will be closed to swimmers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.