Road closures and clearways have started kicking in around Wollongong's CBD and foreshore, as the organisers of the UCI Road World Championships count down to the event.
Some of the early special event clearways caught people unawares, with a number of cars along Cliff Road being towed early on Thursday morning.
North Wollongong resident Kel Giddey witnessed cars being towed across from North Wollongong Surf Club just before 7am, and said he was concerned people did not know the clearways were starting that early.
He noted most information about the special event rules had focused on September 17.
"We saw one of those flat bed toweys hooking up a car," Mr Giddey, who lives in Pleasant Avenue and does a daily surf report each morning, said.
"My concern is that the notifications that went out to local residents said the clearways were starting on the 17th. But then the tow truck turns up on the 15th."
Mr Giddey also raised concerns that the clearway signs had changed, as they appeared to have stickers over them.
However, Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart said information of the special event clearways starting on Thursday had been in place for several weeks.
Connie's Cafe owner Rhyce Tubaro said he was aware of the clearways, as signs near his business went up several weeks ago advising that they would begin at 4am Thursday.
But Mr Tubaro said he hadn't been expecting Cliff Road to close to traffic so early.
"Our delivery drivers are not very happy - we had a Woolies order and they had to park pretty far away," he said.
"We've sort of stocked up, but I have no idea what to expect for the event. I've spoken to a few other owners and we just have no idea - I can't envision so many people being here. Right now, it's terrible, but we'll see. I hope so!"
Likewise, owner of Mango Tree Indian Restaurant Raj Kafle spent much of Thursday wondering if delivery drivers would be able to get anywhere near his venue over the next two days.
"I'm just wondering how the delivery drivers will access the road if it stays closed - if they don't get access, then we'll have to close the business," he said.
"Our excitement will come after, if we get foot traffic and the spectators come into our restaurant and dine in. But if they don't come and we lose the business on the other side with the deliveries and takeaway, then we'll be in real trouble."
Mr Taggart acknowledged the "anxiety" that many in the city were feeling as race preparations ramped up, and said residents and business owners should not be afraid to ask questions of road traffic controllers to see what access was available.
"Today is the first day of the major installation of barrier, so there might be a little bit of anxiety around that," he said.
"[On Cliff Road] we've had the barrier installation this morning, and then there will be managed access for residents, delivery and the public until Saturday morning. I'd advise people who need access to engage with the traffic management staff who are there and ask questions."
Mr Taggart also said the installation of fences and other infrastructure - which had begun lining the streets in the city and inner suburbs since Tuesday - around the city was ahead of schedule in some cases.
"Like any infrastructure bump in period when we've got 28 kilometres of barriers to install across the city, we've got a detailed schedule, but obviously if we get a little bit ahead of time we'll take advantage of that," he said.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said people who had their cars towed would need to pay a a $215 towaway fee and would have to call 132 701 to find out its new location.
"Some of the clearways became active today and are required for the event set-up around the foreshore area, but the majority will apply from the event start date of Saturday 17 September," the spokesperson said.
"Special Event Clearways will commence at the advertised time and some locations will have 24-hour clearways in place, depending on the risks and impacts."
"No parking will be allowed along any part of the race routes on competition and training days over the course of the event."
The spokesperson said the road closures outside of race times would be temporary and that access for local residents would be maintained.
"Residents are encouraged to present to Traffic Controllers on location to discuss access and, if it safe to do so, vehicles will be permitted entry as quickly as possible," they said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.