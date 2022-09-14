Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

Cycling's super fans open the 'house of orange' on a Keiraville corner

Updated September 14 2022 - 10:01am, first published 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dutch Australian Society Illawarra (DASI) is rallying in support of Dutch cyclists competing at the world championships in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.