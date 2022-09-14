Cycling's super fans open the 'house of orange' on a Keiraville corner

The Dutch Australian Society Illawarra (DASI) is rallying in support of Dutch cyclists competing at the world championships in Wollongong.
As they prepare for racing to start on September 18, group members believe the "orange army" has a cycling culture worth sharing.
Illawarra Cycle Club and DASI member Michael Lanyon said the cycling tracks in Wollongong could be improved.
"Most of the [cycle paths] in the Netherlands are separate from the road which is very important both for rider safety and car safety. They're similar to what's over in North Wollongong along Pioneer Rd," Mr Lanyon said.
"[Cycling's] definitely a lot safer in Holland."
Mr Lanyon also said there was more tolerance for cyclists in Holland.
"[Tolerance for cyclists is] built in Dutch culture. It's less car-centric," he said.
Despite Wollongong's lack of experience hosting cycling events, DASI members have showed up to cheer on the 16 cyclists from Holland.
The group will make a Gipps Road service station in Keiraville its base for the next two weekends.
Belinda Oerlemans told the Mercury a sense of national pride prompted the group to organise themselves.
"We are very very proud of our Dutch cyclists. We think they do a great job," she said.
Wayne Rogers, also a member of the Illawarra group, said hosting the race was a great opportunity for Wollongong.
"It's a good way to advertise Wollongong," Mr Rogers said.
"I think people overseas probably won't even know where Wollongong is, so this should hopefully put us on the map."
Mrs Oerlemans agreed, saying the UCI was a once in a lifetime event for residents.
"This is truly for Wollongong the best thing that could ever happen, especially at this time."
Founded in 1952, the DASI aims to provide and maintain traditional Dutch cultural functions and provide activities for the elderly Dutch and Australian members.
Mr Rogers said his unwavering support of the Dutch cyclists represents his family and friends who were unable to take time out of their schedules to come to Wollongong.
"We are acting on their behalf," Mr Rogers, whose family will be watching on TV from afar, said.
