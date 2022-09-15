The steep hills is the first thing Estonian team riders Elisabeth Ebras and Laura Lizette Sander noticed about Wollongong when they arrived for the UCI Road World Championships.
The Estonian team have been based in Kiama since arriving in the country on September 9 but have made regular visits to Wollongong to ride the course ahead of the championships running from September 18 to 25.
The Mercury caught up with the second-year junior riders Ebras and Sander on Wednesday just after they had finished a training run.
The pair, both aged 18, said they enjoyed riding the "difficult" course.
"Really steep hills, especially compared to Estonia. This is the first thing we noticed," Ebras said.
"I do like the course though but it is going to be difficult.
"The hills are the most difficult. It is going up and down most of the time, that is going to take some getting used to."
The duo are set to compete in the women's junior road race on Saturday, September 24. No firm decision has yet been made but it is likely at least one of the duo will also race in the women's junior time trial on Tuesday, September 20.
When not competing for their country, Ebras and Sander both ride for Team Rytger.
Ebras is known as a one-day specialist, while Sander has enjoyed a stellar 2022 so far, highlighted by first-place finishes in the Estonian National Championships road race and individual time trial.
But the duo are expecting a tougher time in Wollongong trying to beat some of the best riders in the world.
The women's junior road race is sure to be a test of stamina and strategy.
The peloton will take on the Wollongong City Circuit, starting on Marine Drive and heading anti-clockwise throughout the city streets before climbing into the fringe of the escarpment at Mount Pleasant.
As with the time trial, the final assault will take place on Squires Way, leading to the coast-front Cliff Road and eventually concluding on Marine Drive.
Cyclists will do four laps of the circuit, covering 67.2 kilometres and a total elevation of 1008 metres.
"It's definitely a tough race as it is, and the best of the best are here so it is going to be hard," Ebras said.
It's tough.....the best of the best are here so it is going to be hard,- Estonian team rider Elisabeth Ebras
"Let's hope for the best but we will see when the time comes. There are a lot of good riders taking part."
She listed Great Britain's rising star Zoe Backstedt as one of her main competitors.
Backstedt heads to Wollongong in red-hot form, winning five stages of the Watersley Ladies Challenge in Holland last week.
"Zoe Backstedt was showing really good form last week in Holland but we will see.
"I haven't competed since a road race in Spain almost a month ago so I feel refreshed and ready to go."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
