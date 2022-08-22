Family-friendly cycle day for all abilities during Wollongong's UCI

Hot off the wheels of some of the world's best cyclists, people of all ages and abilities will get to test their wheels on a world class race track in Wollongong.
A free community day is being held straight after official time trials for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships on September 17.
Three sessions will run for adults and children above the age of 12, families with kids under 12, and a session for all abilities where wheelchairs are happily welcomed.
"In the morning there will be elite time trials - particularly Australia's best chances Grace Brown and Rohan Denis hopefully ... will be riding the course," UCI CEO Stuart Taggart said.
"We want to hopefully provide a memory that'll last a lifetime of riding through the start and finish arch of the world championship course in Wollongong."
It won't be the entire course, but the foreshore circuit which includes the all almighty finish-line arch.
Organisers aid there would be a range of "special activations" in the Wollongong 2022 Fan Zone at Lang Park on the day, with celebrations finishing with Wollongong Council's Spin Fest music festival on North Beach.
Mum-of-three Jillian Rowland will be taking her family for a ride around the 3.9 kilometre course as a fun day out.
She didn't want to consider herself a "mega fan" of cycling, but has slowly become quite excited for the global event in our city.
"It's been a slow burn," Mrs Rowland said.
"There's been a bit of talk about it, but when people are getting involved - like volunteering on it, and I've got a couple of friends working on it - I think seeing the opportunities that are coming to Wollongong it's slowly opening up for everyone else in the community."
For the naysayers who are annoyed about parking, disruptions to business or temporary road closures she was happy Wollongong was giving it a go.
"I got involved in the Olympics and I volunteered for the Para Olympics, and you never regret it giving it a go and getting involved, you only regret the things you don't do," Mrs Rowland said.
Judy Walshe moved to coast two years ago from Sydney and has put her hand up to be one of the 1500 volunteers needed to assist the masses of visitors around town.
The 74-year-old regularly cycles and swims and was proud to be part of the action.
"I lived in The Shire and I couldn't cycle like [I do in Wollongong] - cycle out my door and on the tracks for 70-odd kilometres - I couldn't do that in The Shire ... it's not safe," she said.
The event is still seeking another 300 volunteers to help across an array of areas - operational and helping the public.
To register for the free Community Ride, or for more information about volunteering, visit the event website: www.wollongong2022.com.au
