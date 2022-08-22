Illawarra Mercury
Family-friendly cycle day for all abilities during Wollongong's UCI

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
August 22 2022 - 6:36am
ON TRACK: Olivia Rowland, Lucy Rowland and Isaac Rowland can't wait to pedal the race track for the UCI Community Day on September 17. Picture: Robert Peet

Hot off the wheels of some of the world's best cyclists, people of all ages and abilities will get to test their wheels on a world class race track in Wollongong.

