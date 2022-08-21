Winter Warmer festival has begun in Wollongong's MacCabe Park

A giant 18-metre cinema dome has landed at Wollongong's MacCabe Park, as winter's answer to outdoor movies.
It's part of the Winter Warmer festival which will mix movies (new and old) with craft beer, light installations, market stalls, food and live music running until August 18 28 - dreamt up by the force behind Sunset Cinema.
Multiple pop-up igloos in the same style as the dome should be arriving in coming days as week two of the festival ramps up.
Organisers have tried to roll the vibe of Vivid Sydney, the Night Noodle Markets and Sunset Cinema into the multi-day event and said they hoped to excite film-lovers, foodies, artists and families alike.
Over the two weeks, the super-sized cinema dome will screen a program of winter classics, family movies and rom-coms before the full experience comes into play for week two of the festival.
Expect favourites like Mean Girls, Cool Runnings and Love Actually mixed with new releases Top Gun: Maverick, Thor: Love and Thunder and Elvis.
Daytime sessions at 12pm and 3pm will have family-friendly films like Minions: The Rise of Gru and Harry Potter.
Foodies can rent a private igloo for dinner with food by The Throsby, or check out the many food trucks and bars on offer. Local musicians will also perform.
More information is at: https://winterwarmer.com.au/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
