Danny Hennessy of Coniston loves his cycling and is not ashamed to boast of his excitement for the arrival of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships to Wollongong in September.
Mr Hennessy has been bike racing since 1984 and has even competed overseas. He is one of a select few from Wollongong to have received his very own UCI medal from a past championship - the 2009 world masters points race champion.
"I've been fortunate to have competed in 66 international tours around the world," he told the Mercury.
"I made friends with lots if cyclists and often swapped jerseys ('maillot' is the French word for jersey), I thought I'd decorate the house as I'm a tad excited."
The jerseys he has collected are strategically placed around the windows of his home, a specially painted bike has been attached to his balcony, while flags from the leading cycling regions and countries will also be erected.
"Having the worlds in Australia, Wollongong, is a big deal," Mr Hennessy said.
The significance of the 'rainbow jersey' that will be awarded to winners at next month's event cannot be overstated.
So strong is the jersey's place in the sport, Aussie cycling legend Cadel Evans recently said winning one was a bigger achievement than winning an Olympic Games gold medal. Mr Hennessy agreed.
"It's such a big deal, it would be great for the city to recognise the only cyclists who have trained and raced all their lives to win a rainbow jersey who have come from Wollongong," he said.
"It's a lifetime dream to do it as a cyclist."
Meantime, the rider commended all other types of cycling - road track, BMX, mountain biking, cyclo-cross - as he said winning a world championship would be difficult in any discipline.
