Wiley Drake has been stepping onto a skateboard for as long as he could walk, and he's about to demo his skills to the masses in September.
The nine-year-old rising star is part of a sponsored team from South Coast Skateboards, chosen for Helensburgh's upcoming Spin Fest edition.
Wiley will show off his favourite tricks like a "tray flip" (spinning the board in a 360 followed by a kick-flip he said) at an all ages event running from 3pm to 6pm, September 23.
"I want to got to the Olympics and win the gold and go to the X-Games," he said, noting that he practices skating several days a week for hours at a time.
"My dream is to go to Camp Woodward in Pennsylvania [a summer camp for skateboarding] and meet all the pros there."
Proud mum Kelly Kreillis first bought her son a board at the age of one, putting it on carpet for him to get his balance.
By the time he was two-and-a-half Wiley was able to roll along on solid ground.
Aside from skateboard tricks by pint-sized legends like Wiley, the family-friendly event at Helensburgh will also host learn to skate or scooter workshops, BMX demonstrations, a "dress up your bike parade", circus performances, mountain bike workshops and short films.
There'll also be performance by Junkyard Beats, Street Beatz breakdancers, the Gumaraa Aboriginal Dance Troupe, an LED Hula Hoop spectacular amidst food trucks.
The event will run at Rex Jackson Oval and surrounding precincts - the car park, skate park and mountain bike tracks.
More details are at Wollongong Council's website - www.wollongong.nsw.gov.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
