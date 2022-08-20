Wollongong Council lifeguards are to be deployed to beaches along the coast early with increased patrols in anticipation of hordes of visitors.
From Saturday September 17, council lifeguards will setup the red and yellow flags at Stanwell Park, Austinmer, Thirroul, Bulli, Corrimal, Fairy Meadow, North Wollongong, Wollongong City, and Port Kembla Beaches - ahead of the official season beginning in the school holidays.
Advertisement
It's to coincide with an influx of interstate and international visitors expected for the UCI World Road Championships, which will officially take over the city for eight days in September.
Council lifeguards usually work Monday to Saturday. The Mercury understands local Surf Life Saving Volunteers may also be called to help out with club patrols on Sundays.
"Even though the water may still be too cold for some locals, we're expecting an increase in the number of visitors and residents to our beaches," the council spokeswoman said.
With many major roads and streets around the Local Government Area having restrictions at different times, she said the council was working with their lifeguards to ensure they would be about to get to work during the busy cycling schedule.
"We're working closely with all essential council staff, including our lifeguards, to manage getting to and from work," she said.
"Like our residents, we're encouraging for staff, where possible, to make the most of public transport to reduce congestion on our roads during the big race."
She also wanted to remind all beach-goers to look for the red and yellow flags before entering the water: "no flag means no swim".
It comes as the Australian Lifeguard Service has warned spring and summer could draw significant crowds to Illawarra beaches and waterways - on top of the world cycling event - as this was the first lockdown-free year since 2019.
"It's only natural that with less restrictions and fears surrounding COVID-19, people are going to feel safer about planning trips and spending more time at our NSW beaches," said ALS manager Paul Sharpe.
"This will be a statewide rise that many coastal regional hubs up and down the coast will experience as well [as Sydney].
"We're really looking forward to seeing more and more people enjoying our beaches, but in turn this means that building awareness around safe beach practices and understanding the dangers of the ocean is more important than ever."
In the meantime, North Wollongong Beach remains the only patrolled beach in Wollongong during the winter season.
For more information visit the council's website: https://www.wollongong.nsw.gov.au/explore/beaches
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.