Cultural spectacular to take place in Wollongong during UCI bike race

Wollongong will host beach parties, art installations, laneways parties and markets as the council vies to show off the city's vibrant cultural side during next month's UCI Road World Championships.
As cyclists from around the world converge on the city and shut down many major streets for the week-long bike race events, the council will host a series of family-friendly day and night events under the banner of Spin Fest.
Advertisement
The major Spin Fest program, announced this week, includes a family-friendly party at North Beach, a BMX and skate evening at Helensburgh, an arts and music program in the CBD and a community celebration at Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said most of the Spin Fest events would be free and open to people of all ages.
"As a UCI Bike City and host city to this prestigious, global event, we're really pleased to be able to offer the Spin Fest events for our community who will be out and about, soaking up the atmosphere during the race week," Cr Bradbery said.
"Our aim is to offer events that deliver a variety of opportunities for people of all ages and interests to get involved in this Olympic-sized event in our city.
"Spin Fest isn't just about bikes, it's truly a city-wide celebration of our community, and our home here in Wollongong."
It's not just about what happens between 18-25 of September, there are legacies that will continue on, and that includes the stimulation of arts and culture, new bike tracks, infrastructure and the fact that people are invited to get out and enjoy a whole festive ethos.- Gordon Bradbery
Cr Bradbery encouraged residents to start planning their UCI experience to "make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
He said the cultural events would not only show off Wollongong as a "beautiful part of the world, with a vibrant culture and a multicultural community", but would also allow more people to get involved during the bike race.
"Not everyone is interested in cycling - that might be the reason we're doing all this, but it's also an opportunity for the community to come together," he said.
"And it's not just about what happens between 18-25 of September, there are legacies that will continue on, and that includes the stimulation of arts and culture, new bike tracks, infrastructure and the fact that people are invited to get out and enjoy a whole festive ethos."
He said people would need to plan ahead to attend events during the race week, as road closures and extra crowds would make getting around more difficult.
"With an event of this magnitude there's always going to be some inconvenience, so you need to plan ahead, think through how and what events you want to go to and how to achieve all that," he said.
"I do realise there's going to be inconvenience, but that will also be offset by the opportunities the event brings."
Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart also encouraged residents to check out the program "to be part of a community celebration of fun, culture and pride in Wollongong".
"Wollongong 2022 is excited to see this diverse program of events and activities come to life alongside the much-anticipated 2022 UCI Road World Championships to provide a rich, festival atmosphere for locals and visitors," Mr Taggart said.
WHEN: Saturday 3 September, 10am-2pm
Advertisement
WHERE: Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park
We're hosting a local community event at Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park. This is your chance to grab some wheels and explore the Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park, Skills Park, Pump Track and Playground. Skill up in a workshop, grab a bite to eat from the on-site food trucks, enjoy multicultural performances and participate in children's activities, and games.
WHEN: Saturday 17 September, 5-10pm
WHERE: North Wollongong Beach
Featuring headline act Electric Fields, plus Caravana Sun, Emily Wurramurra, and True Vibenation, the beach party will allow revellers to dance on the sand and grab dinner under the stars.
Spin Fest Beach Party is an alcohol-free event. Children under the age of 16 years must be accompanied by an adult. This is a no swimming event, and the beach will be closed to swimmers.
Advertisement
WHEN: Friday 23 September, 3-8pm
WHERE: Helensburgh Skate Park & Rex Jackson Oval
A free all-ages evening of DJs, food trucks, circus playground, workshops, and demos from skate, scooter and BMX pros. Participants can cheer on the Helensburgh Off Road Cycle Club (HORCC) riders or say hello to local legend and BMX superstar Kai Sakakibara.
Full details of events can be found on Council's Spin Fest webpage.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.