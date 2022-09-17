We've had our fun on the UCI Road World Championships course, now it's time for the professionals.
Here's what you can expect on Sunday, September 18.
Competition starts in earnest on Sunday - with the elite women and men's time trials.
The women's race kick-starts the day at 9.35am.
The cyclists start from the beachfront precinct at Marine Drive and head to Gwynneville, before riding part of Mount Ousley Road and Fairy Meadow before heading north to Towradgi and returning along the coast to City Beach.
They'll do two laps in the 34.2km event with the action expected to end about 12.30pm.
Australia enters with serious ambitions of a podium finish via two-time national champion Grace Brown.
However, don't count out strong performances from young compatriots Lucas Plapp and Georgia Baker. Brown, a time trial specialist, said she was hoping to have a good Sunday on the bike here in Wollongong.
"It's an interesting course, there are lots of corners but they're not actually super technical," Brown said.
"The corners are all really wide. It's undulating, there's a lot of on-off - there are not many parts of the course where you can really get into your aero position and really put down the power. "Personally, I think, I like it - I think I can have a good day here."
Cyclists race alone against the clock, starting at different times so that each start is fair and equal.
The men's time trial will follow in the tracks of the women's field over the same course.
For the first time in UCI Road World Championship history, cyclists will race the same distance on the same day.
The men start at 1.40pm precisely and will be wrapped up by 5pm.
If you managed to get through Saturday, then it's just a matter of rinse and repeat for Sunday.
The M1, Memorial Drive and the Princes Highway (except for a section in Fairy Meadow) will operate as usual throughout the week.
Towradgi Road and Balgownie Road will be permanently open and serve as connectors to the suburbs of Mt Ousley, Fairy Meadow, Towradgi and Balgownie.
Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be open until Friday, September 23.
Hopefully you're all over where the clearways are now. To make the make more readable, find the visible layers drop down in the right corner and click. Then click the UCI-clearways button off.
Additional train services with extra seats and additional stops will be running about every 30 minutes on the Illawarra and South Coast Line in both directions between Waterfall and Dapto/Kiama.
But if you're coming through Central in Sydney, be warned. Sydney Trains is carrying out essential, planned track maintenance over this weekend, between Central and Waterfall stations. Buses are replacing trains.
Additional train services with extra carriages will be running on the South Coast Line, making it easier to get to and from the event and travel around Wollongong. View the revised train timetables for the event period here: transportnsw.info
Buses, including the free Gong Shuttle, will be operating however bus services will be affected by road closures with some start, finish and stopping locations and times adjusted.
The free Gong Shuttle will change next month, split into three different buses - the Green Shuttle (which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle); the Blue Shuttle (will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus between 7am and 10pm daily); the Orange Shuttle (will service the northern suburbs)
Walking and riding a bike around the city is a good option if possible. Pedestrian crossing points will be all around the course, so you may choose to park on one side of the course and walk to the other.
