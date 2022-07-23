Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong split on plan to see cyclists in Crown Street Mall

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 23 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A plan floated by Wollongong City Council to introduce cycles to Crown Street Mall has sparked controversy. Pictures: Robert Peet, Anna Warr

Opinion is split on a proposal that would see cyclists allowed to pedal through Crown Street Mall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.