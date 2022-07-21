Cyclists could return to Crown Street Mall in new trial

Cyclists may be welcomed back to Crown Street Mall under a Wollongong City Council trial.
At present cyclists are banned from riding through the mall but a council spokeswoman said investigations were under way to improve connectivity between existing cycle lanes in the CBD.
"As part of this, we are looking at a trial that would allow cyclists to ride in the mall to improve active transport options, support the growth of bike-friendly venues in our city, and continue the activation of the mall and its surrounds," the spokeswoman said.
There is already a cycle lane along Kembla Street at the bottom of the mall and cycle-friendly measures have been introduced on Crown Street between Kembla Street and Marine Drive.
"Planning is in the early stages and we know there will be community interest in a trial," the spokeswoman said.
"A key part of our work will be to consult with our community to hear their ideas and suggestions prior to a trial being implemented."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
