It's been a hectic few days for Wollongong as the world arrived on our doorstep - with their bikes.
And while the world's best cyclist in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships enjoyed their first hit-out on the Wollongong City Circuit, it was left to the bike-loving community to lap it up.
And they did - in their thousands.
Then it was over to the professionals to strut their stuff. And they did - not just on the circuit but across the Illawarra. In Kiama where they enjoyed all the environment south of Wollongong had to offer, at Austinmer (which is a long way from Belgium) and also right in the CBD where coffee shops and beaches proved popular.
Oh yes, and there were bike races. Fast, fast bike races; big crashes and amazing feats of athleticism.
Already six of the 11 races have been run and won. Bring on the rest of the schedule, we say.
Before they arrive, check out 50 fine photos from the first few days.
