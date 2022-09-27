Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Wollongong man Luke Stokes refused bail after illegally entering UCI Road World Cycling Championships men's elite track

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:52am, first published 6:30am
Athletes competing in the UCI Road World Championships men's elite race on Sunday. Picture by Robert Peet.

A Wollongong man has been accused of invading the race track during the high profile UCI Road World Championships men's elite race on Sunday.

