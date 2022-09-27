A Wollongong man has been accused of invading the race track during the high profile UCI Road World Championships men's elite race on Sunday.
Luke Stokes, 35, fronted Wollongong Local Court via video link from jail following his arrest on Sunday.
Documents tendered to the court showed that Stokes was allegedly seen by police walking on Crown Street, Wollongong inside the barrier along the live race track as the cyclists were approaching from some distance away about 12:40pm.
A senior constable yelled out to Stokes, asking him to leave the track, before he was eventually assisted over the barrier and onto the footpath to avoid a crash.
Officers spoke to Stokes about entering the roadway and shortly after, he allegedly attempted to throw a punch at the senior constable.
Another officer restrained Stokes and took him to the ground, where he was then asked several times to put his hand behind his back.
Stokes eventually complied and was handcuffed, before he was taking to Wollongong police station.
During an interview, Stokes allegedly told police he could see the athletes riding towards him before he was approached by police.
Stokes also told police he spun around in an attempt to flee police, which may have looked as though he was throwing a punch.
He was charged with enter a road closed to pedestrians without permission, assaulting a police officer in execution of duty, and resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty.
In court on Tuesday, police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin opposed bail and said there were concerns Stokes could commit further offences.
Lawyer Danny Lagopodis told the court Stokes is a vulnerable person in custody due to serious mental health concerns, and added he was undertaking counselling and rehabilitation for drug use.
Mr Lagopodis argued officers were "rough-handed" with Stokes, and said his behaviour could be explained by his mental health conditions.
Judge Darryl Pearce refused bail, noting Stokes has a "significant" criminal record with 85 charges, including convictions for resisting arrest.
Judge Pearce said Stokes had been assessed at hospital on Monday, and had been provided with a report stating he did not need admission to the mental health unit.
No formal pleas were entered to the charges.
The matter was adjourned to November 11.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.