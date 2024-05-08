Group that robbed Port Kembla man of $16,000 pokies win plead guilty

Three Western Sydney men who viciously beat and robbed a man of $16,000 in pokies winnings after their accomplice lured him back to his Port Kembla address and had sex with him have pleaded guilty to their role in the affair.
Moromi Ropati, 29, was the last of the trio to enter guilty pleas in Wollongong District Court on May 7 to a charge of aggravated robbery with wounding after his involvement in the beating and robbery of the man on the night of October 11, 2022.
Documents tendered to the court outline how Ropati, Caleb Phillips and Henry Campbell, with the assistance of Kyrsten Campbell, planned to rob a Port Kembla man of thousands of dollars he won on the pokies.
At 7.25pm, the Port Kembla man was at the Unanderra Hotel and was introduced to Kyrsten Campbell through a mutual acquaintance.
At 8.19pm as Campbell and the man leave the pub, Kyrsten Campbell texts one of the trio "Yo, about to leave the pub with him now and head to his".
The pair arrive at the man's Port Kembla address just after 8.30pm and both go inside, "engage in a sex act" and smoke some drugs.
Just after 10pm, Phillips, Henry Campbell and Ropati arrive and come to the door with Phillips and Campbell armed with knives.
Telling the man she was with that a friend was coming to pick her up, Kyrsten Campbell opens the front door and allows the men to enter.
The three stream in and immediately attack the man, slashing him with a knife and hitting him across his back, neck, shoulder and arms.
One of the men said "where's the f---ing money" while assaulting the man in the hallway.
The men take cash out of the man's pockets, before Kyrsten Campbell tells them that "he's got more".
Documents tendered to the court state the man won $81,540 at Wests Illawarra the month before, with the club paying him $5000 in cash and writing a cheque for the balance.
The man later told police he had $16,000 in cash in his pockets at the time of the attack.
As the two men with knives continued to beat the man, Ropati told them to calm down.
"Enough, you're going to kill him," he said, but the man was able to take one of the other man's knives, before Ropati punched him in the face several times.
After the assault - which lasted for just two minutes - the three men and Kyrstal Campbell left, but not before to go back and take keys that Kyrsten Campbell dropped when leaving.
Emergency services later treated the injured man, who was hospitalised for three days.
The assailants were arrested later that month by police.
Having all pleaded guilty, each will face a Sydney court for sentencing later this year.
