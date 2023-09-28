Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Krysten Campbell pleads guilty to role in robbery of man's Illawarra pokies win

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krysten Campbell leaving Wollongong courthouse after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery on September 27. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
Krysten Campbell leaving Wollongong courthouse after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery on September 27. Picture by Grace Crivellaro

A woman who left the Unanderra Hotel with a man who was cashed up from pokies winnings helped plot a robbery against him, in which he ended up stabbed and beaten by three men she alerted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.