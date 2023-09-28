A woman who left the Unanderra Hotel with a man who was cashed up from pokies winnings helped plot a robbery against him, in which he ended up stabbed and beaten by three men she alerted.
Krysten Campbell faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and using corporal violence causing wounding.
Tendered court documents state Campbell and three alleged male co-accused were at the venue from about 6.45pm on October 11, 2022 when a woman introduced Campbell to the victim.
The three alleged co-accused were in different areas of the pub when one of them received a text message from Campbell.
"Yo about to leave the pub with him now and head to his," Campbell's message read.
CCTV captured Campbell leaving the venue with a four pack of Vodka Cruisers and the victim - a man in his 50s with $16,000 cash in his pockets from previous pokies wins - about 8.20pm.
The pair arrived at the victim's Port Kembla address in his black Audi. When inside, the victim said he and Campbell "engaged in a sex act and smoked some drugs".
About 10pm, Campbell went to the front door, with the victim believing she was leaving and being picked up by a friend.
However she instead let her three alleged co-accused from the pub, two of whom were armed, inside the victim's home.
Court documents state two of the men unleashed a violent attack against the victim in his hallway. The victim was slashed with a machete and wounded several times to his back, neck and shoulders.
One of the men stabbed the victim in the back of the neck with a serrated knife. The attack moved to the victim's bedroom where he was robbed of the cash in his pockets.
"He's got more ... take it all," Campbell said.
One of the men tried to calm down the other two and said "enough, you're gonna kill him".
The victim attempted to fight back by grabbing a knife from of the men, but he was quickly disarmed and punched in the face several times.
CCTV installed outside the victim's home captured the men leaving in the Mitsubishi Outlander - the same vehicle they were seen in at the pub, while Campbell was seen running from the home.
The victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital and received three surgeries for his wounds, including a skin graft for his forearm which was slashed by the machete.
Court documents state there is no evidence that Campbell knew the men were going to be armed prior to their arrival at the victim's home. There is also no evidence she received any financial gain.
The quartet, who live in Western Sydney, were arrested later that month. Campbell will receive her punishment date at Wollongong District Court on October 27.
