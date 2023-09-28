Man 'high on ice' when accused of terrifying Wollongong bike-jacking

Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Allan Camilleri was 'high on ice' when accused of terrifying Wollongong bike-jacking

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 10:28am
A father of three who claims he was high on the drug 'ice' when he allegedly bike-jacked a man in Wollongong before hitting a cop in the face has been denied bail.

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

