Man 'high on ice' when accused of terrifying Wollongong bike-jacking

A father of three who claims he was high on the drug 'ice' when he allegedly bike-jacked a man in Wollongong before hitting a cop in the face has been denied bail.
Allan Camilleri sat in the audio-visual link suite from custody with visible bruising to his face as he sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
"His face looks very damaged indeed," Magistrate Robert Rabbidge said.
Police will allege the 30-year-old Macquarie Fields man told officers he was in Wollongong visiting a friend before he took 'ice' and held up a man on Swan Street about 7.45am.
The complainant was sitting on his black and orange motorbike at the time with the keys still in the ignition, when Camilleri allegedly approached from behind while holding an "unknown weapon".
Police will allege Camilleri pressed the weapon to the man's stomach and said "give me the keys" and "give me money". He complied out of fear however didn't hand over cash.
Camilleri then allegedly rode the motorbike through Auburn Street while the man alerted triple zero, with nearby officers hearing the job broadcast via police radio.
They followed Camilleri who allegedly turned onto Macquarie Steret and continued to the end of the cul-de-sac, before he mounted the gutter and dumped the motorbike at Greenacre Road.
Two officers chased on Camilleri foot and told him to "get down". Camilleri then allegedly hit an officer who had caught up to him in the mouth, causing him to bleed.
Camilleri allegedly kept running to the back of an apartment complex, with Dog Squad officers called to assist.
The chase allegedly continued through the Beaton Park Leisure Centre where Camilleri ran through a construction site and through asbestos.
He was eventually caught and arrested. Camilleri, and several officers, had to be decontaminated from asbestos exposure.
In a police interview, Camilleri allegedly said he approached the motorbike owner with a tyre pump and that he asked for his money due to being "hungry" and on "ice".
Camilleri is yet to enter pleas to five charges including aggravated assault with intent to take a vehicle while armed, assault with intent to robbed while armed, and driving while never licenced.
Magistrate Rabbidge said the matter was too serious to warrant bail and refused his release. The matter will return to court next month.
