Luke Krajnovic, Sky Bozinov plead guilty to vicious Woonona New Year's Eve party attack

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:51pm
Sky Nikola Bozinov and Luke Paul Krajnovic faced Wollongong Local Court from custody on September 27.
A Woonona man who hosted a New Year's Eve barbecue for his friends ended up being stabbed in the head and gut by a stranger, leaving him hospitalised for six weeks with serious injuries.

