A Woonona man who hosted a New Year's Eve barbecue for his friends ended up being stabbed in the head and gut by a stranger, leaving him hospitalised for six weeks with serious injuries.
Luke Paul Krajnovic and Sky Nikola Bozinov admitted to their roles in the vicious December 31 attack at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Two separate parties were happening at neighbouring Adams Parade properties when a dispute started after the victim let off a firecracker about 7.30pm, which landed in next door's backyard and upset their dogs.
The victim's wife apologised to the neighbour. She later saw Krajnovic, Bozinov and two women pull up at the neighbour's place in a taxi about 10.30pm.
One of the victim's male party attendees later stepped out into the frontyard to vomit.
A woman also stepped outside to comfort the man, and while she rubbed his back, Krajnovic and Bozinov walked outside and exchanged new year greetings with them.
Bozinov added: "Oi, you should probably make peace with the neighbour".
The victim then stepped outside and attempted to shoo Krajnovic and Bozinov away, which escalated into a scuffle between the trio.
The man who had been vomiting then tried to break up the fight as Krajnovic, while holding a knife, started screaming and swinging his arms.
Meanwhile the victim and Bozinov were wrestling on the ground as Krajnovic then stabbed the victim in the back of the head.
The victim's friend also received a deep laceration to his arm as he separated the fight.
The victim was assisted back towards his house while Bozinov fled to the back of the neighbouring property.
Brett Buddle, a third man from the neighbouring house, then allegedly came over and started swinging a plank of wood at the victim's friend, causing his arm to break.
The commotion caused more people to come outside to break up the fight.
Paramedics arrived and took the victim to hospital where he underwent extensive surgeries, including the removal of his gall bladder.
He suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, resulting in liver bleeding, and a scalp laceration in which small bone fragments were visible.
Bozinov pleaded guilty to affray and robbery in company, with Magistrate Claire Girotto handing him a 16 month jail sentence with a non-parole period of nine months.
With time already served, he will become eligible for release on parole next week.
Krojnovic pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and reckless wounding in company and will receive his date for sentence at Wollongong District Court.
Buddle is yet to enter formal pleas to his charges and will return to court on October 11.
