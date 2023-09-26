Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Paul Iera sentenced for faking own kidnapping to cheat on partner on New Year's Eve

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some cheaters might tell their partners they're hanging out with the guys, or they're staying back at work late as excuses to keep up their deceit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.