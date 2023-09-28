A BlueScope worker was propelled out of his windscreen after being hit by a drunk driver on Springhill Road, causing head wounds and several fractures to his ribs and spine.
Brett Forster, 32, fled into nearby bushland after the serious crash, while traffic came to a halt and his victim slipped in and out of consciousness on the road.
"I f---ed up. Jus5 crashed pissed as plz help. Cops r everywhere (sic)," Forster wrote in a text message to his brother soon after the April 20 incident.
"I'm hiding in bush f---."
The Lake Heights man faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, mid-range drink driving, and failing to stop and assist.
Tendered court documents state Forster was swerving at speed in a Toyota Hiace along Springhill Road about 5pm when he crashed into the victim who was leaving work.
The victim's vehicle spun about 25 metres and due to a mechanical defect, his seatbelt retracted and he was thrown from the windscreen.
Onlookers stopped to assist and found the victim semi-conscious. BlueScope workers heard the crash and took a first aid kit to the scene and fixed an oxygen mask to their colleague's face.
Forster's van had mounted a gutter and crashed into a tree about 100 metres away from the scene. Witnesses alerted authorities about what Foster looked like as he fled
Police saw Forster running into bushland and set up a perimeter with their vehicles. Officers pulled him out half an hour later and a short scuffle ensued before his arrest.
Forster returned a positive reading of 0.144 grams of alcohol and was taken to Wollongong Hospital where he admitted to being the driver.
"I ain't going to lie bro, I panicked and I ran ... I legged it because I was f---ing pissed," Forster told police.
Meanwhile the victim was airlifted to St George Hospital where he fought for his life. He sustained seven injuries including head wounds and a series of fractures.
Officers retrieved dashcam footage of the incident and recovered a bottle of Wild Turkey in the front of Forster's van.
Forster will receive his punishment date in the district court on October 27.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
