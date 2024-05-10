Unanderra paedophile jailed for raping teen he met on Snapchat

A Unanderra paedophile who found out about a minor's age two months into their "online relationship" has been jailed for raping her in the back of his car on several occasions.
Christopher Till began messaging the minor on Snapchat in June 2022 when the girl was 14.
He sent her pictures of himself masturbating and disturbing messages in the ensuing months, including: "Your (sic) such a good little s--- for daddy".
The 28-year-old was escorted into custody in January after he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of having sexual intercourse with a child between 14 and 16 and possessing child abuse material.
Wearing prison-issued greens, Till sat impassively as he was sentenced to four years jail in the Wollongong District Court on Friday.
Police attended Till's Tannery Street home where he lived with his ex-girlfriend last April after receiving reports of his relationship with the girl, in which pair exchanged explicit images.
Seventy-two child abuse material files depicting the 14-year-old were found on his mobile phone after Till handed it over to police.
Also found were his messages to the girl, which ranged from him telling her he would "pound you so hard and take your ability to talk" to "I love you more than anything".
"I feel bad for not seeing you I'm trying hard as I can to make time ... it's hard because I'm that much older," he said in another message.
He was charged over the child abuse material and initially denied he had sexual intercourse with the minor.
However, police interviewed the girl who disclosed the offending, which spanned from June to December 2022.
She told police she initiated most of the acts and that Till had proposed to her last March when she was 15.
Judge Andrew Haesler said Till picked up the victim in his Subaru Outback and drove her to a secluded area before he raped her in the back of the vehicle, ejaculating inside of her without a condom.
He took her to this location a number of times and raped her in a similar manner.
He did so again at her residence after the victim invited him over while no one else was home, and once again in nearby bushland.
Till did not wear a condom in any instance, which put her at a high risk of disease or pregnancy, the judge said.
In assessing the seriousness of the matter, Judge Haesler said there was no evidence Till groomed the child, but he was significantly older than her and had experienced relationships before.
"There is an absolute prohibition on sex with children," the judge said.
Till had displayed symptoms of autism spectrum disorder from a young age, the judge said, adding the offender would use the internet to make female friends.
A non-parole period of two years was fixed. With time already served, Till will become eligible for release in January 2026.
