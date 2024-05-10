Illawarra Mercury
Unanderra paedophile jailed for raping teen he met on Snapchat

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 4:36pm
Christopher Till. Picture from Facebook
Christopher Till. Picture from Facebook

A Unanderra paedophile who found out about a minor's age two months into their "online relationship" has been jailed for raping her in the back of his car on several occasions.

