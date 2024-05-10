Two men charged after man in 60s also assaulted in fatal Unanderra pub brawl

Two additional men have been charged following an alleged violent fight in a Unanderra pub that killed one man and left another with head injuries.
Paul 'Ernie' Andrews, aged 59, died almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted at Unanderra Hotel on April 12 while he was out celebrating his best friend's birthday.
Rhys Olbrich, aged 33, was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray following the assault on Paul. The additional offence of assault causing death was added on May 8 and he remains behind bars until his next court appearance.
The following day, May 9, police charged two other men in relation to an alleged assault on a 61-year-old man during the same altercation.
"It was established a second man, aged 61 was also allegedly punched to the back of the head twice," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Two men, aged 23 and 31, were arrested after presenting to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
The younger man was charged with common assault and affray.
The older man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.
They were granted conditional bail to appear before Port Kembla Local Court on May 29.
Strike Force Tora was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged assaults. Investigations are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.