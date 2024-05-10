Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two men charged after man in 60s also assaulted in fatal Unanderra pub brawl

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 10 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Police officer. File picture by Marina Neil
A NSW Police officer. File picture by Marina Neil

Two additional men have been charged following an alleged violent fight in a Unanderra pub that killed one man and left another with head injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.