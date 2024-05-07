Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Unanderra pub tragedy: Beloved Ernie mourned after life support switched off

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 7 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul 'Ernie' Andrews, inset, is remembered by son Brett as the "best dad", the kind of man who would help anyone in need. Main picture by Adam McLean
Paul 'Ernie' Andrews, inset, is remembered by son Brett as the "best dad", the kind of man who would help anyone in need. Main picture by Adam McLean

Paul Andrews - Ernie to those who knew and loved him - was a devoted grandfather, a loving dad, a well-respected mechanic, and the kind of person who would help "every single person that ever needs it".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.