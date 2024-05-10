Police release CCTV images of male after Wollongong stabbing attack on teens

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to after two teenagers were stabbed in a violent Wollongong street brawl.
The fight erupted in a group of around 20 people just metres from WIN Stadium, near the corner of Harbour and Burelli streets, around 1.40am on New Year's Day this year.
As police arrived at the scene of the fight they witnessed people fleeing in multiple directions.
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back and had to undergo surgery, the injury was non life-threatening. An 18-year-old female was stabbed in her elbow.
On May 10, police released CCTV images of a person linked to the brawl.
"As inquiries continue, detective have released the images of a male who they believe may be able to assist with inquiries," a Wollongong Police District spokesperson said.
Two men, aged 24 and 31, have already been arrested following the street fight. They were charged with one count of affray each and remain before Wollongong Local Court.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
