Offenders on the run after alleged assault, stalking and drugs offences

Offenders accused of assault, stalking, intimidation, breaching AVOs and drug offences are on the run from police.
The rap sheets of one woman and three men have been released by Lake Illawarra police, with officers calling on the public's help.
Jessica Calvert is wanted for alleged assault and stalk/intimidation related offences.
The 28-year-old is described as 180 centimetres tall with a medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes.
She is known to frequent Warrawong, Cringila and surrounding suburbs.
James Morris, aged 48, is accused of assault and breach apprehended violence orders (AVO) related offences.
Police said he is 180cms tall with a medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is known to frequent Berkeley and surrounding suburbs.
Also on the run is 42-year-old Ricky Walker who is wanted for alleged breach AVO related offences.
He is as 180cms tall, with a thin build, light brown hair and brown eyes.
Walker is known to frequent the Warrawong area.
Joshua Connelly, aged 26, is wanted for alleged drug related offences.
He is 175cms tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
Connelly is known to frequent Koonawarra.
Police have urged anyone with information on the wanted people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
