Unanderra man charged after medical clinic mayhem

A man has been charged after allegedly making threats to a patient in a medical clinic in the state's Illawarra yesterday.
Police were called to a medical clinic on Wollongong's Auburn Street about 9:15am after reports of a dispute.
Police were told two patients became involved in an argument before one - a 47-year-old man - allegedly threatened the other patient.
Officers went to a home in Albert Street, Unanderra, and spoke to a man.
He was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and affray.
During a search of the address, police allegedly found an electronic stun device, ammunition and a clear plastic cap gun.
All were seized for forensic examination.
The Unanderra man was granted conditional bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.