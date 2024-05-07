Australia's youngest child killer to face trial for approaching kids at Bulli beach

Australia's youngest ever child killer will face trial in May 2025 for approaching mothers with young children at Bulli beach, just months after his release from jail.
The 36-year-old man, who can only be identified under the pseudonym SLD, had his trial date confirmed at Wollongong District Court on Tuesday, May 7 after he entered not guilty pleas last month.
The trial will begin on May 12, 2025 and is scheduled to run for three to four days.
SLD faces three charges of failing to comply with an extended supervision order after he allegedly told a mother who was feeding her child at a nearby cafe, "I just got out of jail ... do you come here often".
The man also allegedly approached another woman who was washing her infant in the public shower area.
An off-duty corrections officer noticed SLD, who was wearing a GPS ankle monitor and was with a support worker, who then arrested the man.
SLD is also charged with intimidating a law enforcement officer and intimidating a law enforcement officer's relative stemming from when he was in custody in February 2023.
He allegedly threatened his psychologist at the time with threats to kidnap and torture their family if his upcoming parole was not granted.
SLD was released from jail in April 2023 after he was found guilty of abducting and fatally stabbing a three-year-old girl on a concrete driveway in the Central Coast in 2001.
SLD broke through his neighbour's screen door and found the toddler asleep in her bed. He later boasted to police that he "stabbed her in the heart" and said he had chosen the home because he wanted to steal her brothers' computer games.
Justice James Wood described the murder as disturbing, motiveless, and a "parent's worst nightmare" when he sentenced SLD to 20 years behind bars with a non-parole period of 10 years.
SLD remained in custody for 22 years after the state applied to the Supreme Court for a continuing detention order, a mechanism to detain prisoners deemed an unacceptable risk on release.
It was determined that SLD needed to be supervised because he presented a significant risk of committing a further violent, or sexual, crime.
In the first few weeks in the community, SLD was cautioned several times over his "intense preoccupation with sex".
He was arrested in June 2023 for using the internet and visiting another released criminal without permission.
SLD was again released, to live at Campbelltown, under strict conditions in August.
He was then arrested in October amid allegations he approached three women at Bulli Beach who were with their young children - in defiance of his condition banning him from associating with anyone under 18.
