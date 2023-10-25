Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Savage' child killer accused of approaching women, kids at Bulli beach

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:16am, first published October 25 2023 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli beach, where a man is accused of approaching three women and their kids on Tuesday, October 24. Picture from file
Bulli beach, where a man is accused of approaching three women and their kids on Tuesday, October 24. Picture from file

A "savage" killer who senselessly stabbed a three-year-old girl to death has been accused of contravening a court order by approaching women and their kids at Bulli beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.