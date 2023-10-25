Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul woman Madeleine Mott hit two cars while drink driving four times over alcohol limit

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:05pm
Drunk driver hit two cars in Thirroul while four times the limit
Drunk driver hit two cars in Thirroul while four times the limit

A young woman has been fined $2000 for hitting two cars in Thirroul while driving four times over the legal alcohol limit after a night out.

