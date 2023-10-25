Drunk driver hit two cars in Thirroul while four times the limit

A young woman has been fined $2000 for hitting two cars in Thirroul while driving four times over the legal alcohol limit after a night out.
"You were so far over the limit that there was no way your brain and your hands were working well," Magistrate Gabriel Fleming told Madeleine Mott.
"You put not just yourself, others on the road, but also your passenger at great risk."
Tendered court documents state Mott was behind the wheel of her Subaru Forester about 2.15am on September 10 when she collided with a parked Mazda BT-50 on George Street, Thirroul.
She hit a Toyota Hilux as she veered onto the other side of the road and continued driving to find a place to pull over. The owner of the Mazda called triple-0 and police found Mott at Palmyra Avenue.
Police noticed Mott's Subaru had "extensive" damage to its front and arrested her after a positive breath test was returned.
She was unable to tell police how much she had to drink, before she returned a further reading of 0.202 grams of alcohol, four times the legal limit of 0.05.
Mott surrendered her licence and was handed a future court attendance notice.
She pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and expressed remorse for her "selfish" actions.
Defence lawyer Zane Wilde conceded Mott's offending was in the mid-range of seriousness due to her high reading, collisions and the fact she had a passenger in the car.
He added there was less danger on the road due to the time of morning, however police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver disputed this and said people were more vulnerable in the early hours as they made their way home from venues.
The magistrate accepted Mott's sincere remorse and reminded her she needn't continue punishing herself.
On top of being fined, Mott was disqualified from driving for eight months and must install an interlock device for 24 months.
