A Warrawong woman has confessed to breaking into a barber shop by busting through a gyprock wall and making off with over $2000 worth in items and cash.
Kylie Maree Trevithick faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where she confirmed a guilty plea to aggravated break, enter and steal in company, stemming from an incident on June 7, 2022.
Tendered court documents state Trevithick, 48, and a male co-accused parked a blue Holden Rodeo ute at Simpson Place before walking through the pedestrian laneway to Crown Street Mall about 7.30am.
The pair used an ATM before walking back through the lane, when Trevithick peered through a locked door of a vacant Chinese restaurant, which shared a wall with a barber shop.
They gained entry to a hallway within the restaurant via an unlocked door, and moved through the building, reaching the end of the hallway where they damaged a gyprock wall, allowing them access to the barber shop.
Once inside Trevithick and the man ransacked the cupboards, removed a CCTV camera from the ceiling and took out it's hard drive, causing all footage to be lost.
They also caused a black computer monitor worth $400 to fall on the ground and smash. The pair left the shop with the hard drive worth $1500, a beard trimmer worth $400, two bags worth $100 each and $500 in cash.
Trevithick and the man were captured on Wollongong City Council CCTV driving away from the scene.
Staff arrived at the ransacked barber shop shortly after the incident and noticed the hole in the wall. Police lifted Trevithick's fingerprints at the location and also on a beard trimmer box left near the scene.
Tendered court documents state police are asking for $2650 in compensation for the stolen items and $400 to replace the monitor.
Trevithick was banned from entering the Wollongong CBD upon being released on bail last year however had her conditions altered to allow her to attend a court-ordered drug MERIT program.
She must continued to report to police three times per week while she awaits her sentence on December 5.
