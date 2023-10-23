Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Illawarra tax fraudster Rachel Saville, who swiped over $70k, has jail appeal thrown out

By Grace Crivellaro
October 23 2023 - 5:51pm
Rachel Saville, pictured, faced Wollongong District Court on Monday. Picture from Facebook
A Lake Illawarra fraudster who fleeced over $70,000 in bogus tax claims and COVID-19 business grants has attempted to appeal her prison term.

