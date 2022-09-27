Police have released CCTV footage from a taxi that a woman stole and used to run down its driver in West Wollongong earlier this month.
The 56-year-old driver picked up the woman shortly after 3am on Sunday, September 18 at the intersection of Crown Street and Gladstone Avenue.
Police say the woman directed the driver to Abercrombie Street in West Wollongong, then threatened him with a knife and stole the taxi.
Once he was out of the vehicle, she drove at and struck the man.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital suffering back, foot and hand injuries.
The taxi crashed into a fence in nearby Alkera Street and was later found dumped in Euroka Street.
Detectives have released CCTV footage captured both inside and outside the taxi, which shows a woman they want to speak to.
She is of Caucasian appearance, aged 20 to 30 years old, with a slim build and blonde hair.
At the time she was wearing a black puffer jack and dark pants, and was carrying a black backpack.
Police urge anyone with dashcam footage captured in Euroka, Alkera or Abercrombie streets in West Wollongong shortly after 3am on September 18 to come forward.
They would also like to speak to anyone who recognises the woman in the footage or has information on the incident.
To report information, call Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
