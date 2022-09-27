Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Police release CCTV footage from Wollongong taxi carjacking, hit-and-run

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released CCTV footage from a taxi that a woman stole and used to run down its driver in West Wollongong earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.