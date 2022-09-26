Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Police release audio of 2016 Corrimal hit-and-run emergency call

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:21am, first published September 26 2022 - 10:10pm
Police have released audio of a triple-0 call that was made from Berkeley after a man suffered fatal injuries in an unsolved hit-and-run in Corrimal six years ago.

