Police have released audio of a triple-0 call that was made from Berkeley after a man suffered fatal injuries in an unsolved hit-and-run in Corrimal six years ago.
Investigators have also revealed the identity of the victim as 48-year-old Daniel Cassoli as they renew their appeal for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
Just after 2am on Friday, August 12 2016, emergency services received reports of a man lying injured on Memorial Drive, between Railway Street and Towradgi Road.
There they found Mr Cassoli, an Illawarra resident, with life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to Wollongong Hospital, but tragically he died.
Wollongong detectives formed Strike Force Eumung to investigate Mr Cassoli's death.
Police especially want to speak to the person who called triple-0 at 2.11am that morning to request an ambulance to attend the scene.
The call was made from a payphone in the Berkeley area, about 15 kilometres from where Mr Cassoli was found.
A quietly spoken man reports the incident as being on Memorial Drive, "near the speed camera".
He tells the call-taker that he is calling from that location but she points out that the call is recorded as coming from a payphone in Devon Street, Berkeley.
She asks the man if that is where he wants the ambulance to attend, and he responds: "No, it's just at Towradgi, thanks".
In the recording police have provided, the man does not say what has happened.
Investigators have also released photos of the clothing Mr Cassoli was wearing that night.
"Someone out there knows what happened that night or who made the call for help, so please do the right thing and come forward," Wollongong Police District crime manager, Detective Acting Inspector Jayson Joerdens, said.
"Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be the missing piece to the puzzle that could solve this case."
With the passage of time, investigators hope witnesses will feel more comfortable coming forward.
"It's been a number of years and people may have not been willing to come forward at the time, but may be willing to come forward now," Detective Acting Inspector Joerdens said.
He said police also hoped that identifying Mr Cassoli might bring witnesses out of the woodwork.
In 2016, a witness reported seeing a middle-aged man driving a vehicle similar to a Ford Territory leaving the scene.
When asked if police had identified this person, Detective Acting Inspector Joerdens said: "We followed a number of inquiries in relation to cars and people who've possibly been involved and we continue to do so".
In relation to whether police suspect any foul play, he said investigators were following that line of inquiry to ensure nothing was missed.
Detective Acting Inspector Joerdens said police had continued to investigate Mr Cassoli's death since 2016 but were going over all evidence again and reaching out to the public in the hopes of uncovering further witnesses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
