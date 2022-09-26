Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel will try to overturn a conviction for assaulting two girls in a Sydney hotel the night before the men's world championship road race
The Tour de France stage winner was arrested hours before Sunday's men's road race in Wollongong where the 27-year-old was one of the title favourites.
Van der Poel was arrested Saturday evening after an altercation at his hotel - The Grand Parade at Brighton-Le-Sands.
There was a verbal altercation between Van der Poel and two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, which escalated, prompting police involvement.
"The man then [allegedly] pushed both teenagers, with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall causing a minor graze to her elbow," a NSW Police spokeswoman said on Sunday.
After the two-time Tour of Flanders champion pleaded guilty on Monday, Sutherland magistrate Hugh Donnelly convicted him and ordered he pay fines of $1000 and $500 for the two common assaults.
Van der Poel was to lead the Dutch team in Sunday's 266.9km race but retired before the peloton arrived at the Mount Keira loop about 30km into the race.
"He admits he dealt with it inappropriately but still there's an explanation," criminal lawyer Michael Bowe told AAP.
"The damage he suffered was enormous. He feels like he's let his whole country down and his whole team."
With the court matter over and his bail conditions no longer in effect, van der Poel was able to retrieve his passport and fly out of the country on Monday evening.
However, Mr Bowe will lodge a sentence appeal on Tuesday morning in the District Court, seeking to set aside the convictions.
- with AAP
