Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Cycling star Mathieu van der Poel pleads guilty, fined $1500 for assault

By Luke Costin
Updated September 26 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with two counts of common assault in the lead up to the men's road race at the UCI World Championships in Wollongong. Picture Getty Images

Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel will try to overturn a conviction for assaulting two girls in a Sydney hotel the night before the men's world championship road race

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.