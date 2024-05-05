Unbeaten Gerringong set up blockbuster as Gorillas, Stingrays share points

There's 13 games to come, but Gerringong coach Scott Stewart says the Lions won't pick up a more valuable two points than what they earned with a 12-6 win over Jamberoo on Saturday.
In driving rain, the reigning premiers ran in three tries to one, an intercept dash from Isaac Russell just before halftime the key moment in a wet slog.
Having already lost round one to wet weather, all games over the weekend were within a hair's breadth of being called off.
Stewart said getting on the park to eke out a win against a Jamberoo side travelling far better than its win-less ledger could prove golden at regular season's end.
"Last year we beat Shellharbour in the mud at Gerringong and in the end it was the difference between running second or third," Stewart said.
"We got a home semi and it basically came down to that one game in the mud where I think we got it by two points.
"They all count, but those close ones in tough conditions are the ones you look back at and think 'gee, I'm glad we got away with that one'.
"[Jamberoo] have had a really tough draw. They've played what you'd think is going to be the four top sides in rounds one to four and they've pushed every one of them right through.
"We just probably had a little bit of class at the end, a couple of individuals that can break a tackle and manage to get over, which is what you're looking for in those games."
Russell's intercept came after skipper Nathan Ford crossed early from dummy-half to open the hosts account, with Beau Doosey finishing off a wide shift for his side's third four-pointer midway through the second stanza.
The Lions took their sparing opportunities with the footy, but Stewart said the effort without the ball was game defining.
"It's leveller when you're in the mud, you never know what to expect," Stewart said.
"It only takes one error and then all of a sudden you're under the pump. It's just so hard to get out of your end, they had a real good kick chase put us under pressure there a few times.
"They're young, they're enthusiastic and they bloody go hard, so it was a very physical game which you get in those conditions.
"It's not something you enjoy doing, it's just one of those things where you need to get it done. In the end our defence probably aimed up when it needed to.
"They were on top of us a bit there and then right at the back end of the first half we sort of turned the game with our defence and managed to go on with it from there."
The Lions win preceded a dramatic Sunday afternoon at Cec Glenholmes Oval, with Warilla and Stingrays forced to share the points following a 16-all draw.
The visitors twice had opportunities to snatch a late victory with penalty goal attempts, the second from Hamish McLaurin coming from the halfway-line after the siren.
Jake Horton also missed a go-ahead shot from more kickable range minutes earlier, though there was perhaps some justice given Warilla prop Guy Rosewarn was harshly penalised for stripping after teammate Lleyton Hughes looked to have peeled off the tackle.
Gorillas five-eighth Beau Henry also had a snap at victory, with his field goal waved away to keep the 16-all deadlock in place.
In tough conditions neither side deserved to come away with nothing, though it may be one Stingrays captain-coach Tom Warner will rue given his side twice kicked clear in the second stanza through Liam Scott and Jayden Harris only to allow hit-backs from the hosts on both occasions.
Tries to Hughes and Saxon Onur came off deft grubbers from Blair Grant and Henry respectively, with Grant showing composure off the tee to convert both and level the scores with just eight minutes left.
It sets up a traditional heavyweight derby back at Mick Cronin Oval this coming weekend, with the resurgent Gorillas no doubt keen to pinch road points off arch-rivals Gerringong.
"It doesn't matter where you're running, when we're both going into the game up near the top of the table you know what's coming," Stewart said.
"They've got a couple of quality playmakers and then they've got a tough seasoned forward pack so they're dangerous from all angles.
"We've got to really aim up in our forwards and then make sure we control their halves who, if you let them run freely, they'll cut you up.
"They had a bit of a down year last year, but they've rebuilt. They've gone back and got a few new guys and whenever we play Warilla we know what's coming.
"Our blokes will be ready for it, we won't be getting ambushed, that's for sure."
Shellharbour beat Berry 36-4 in Saturday's other fixture, while elsewhere on Sunday Kiama were too good at home against Nowra, running out 18-6 winners, and Milton-Ulladulla saw off Albion Park 20-6.
