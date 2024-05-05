Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Unbeaten Gerringong set up blockbuster as Gorillas, Stingrays share points

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 5 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Sylvia Liber

There's 13 games to come, but Gerringong coach Scott Stewart says the Lions won't pick up a more valuable two points than what they earned with a 12-6 win over Jamberoo on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.