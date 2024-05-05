Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Photos

Port Kembla talent Charli Hurst takes out Ocean Queen Classic in Woonona

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 5 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A big win at the Ocean Queen Classic in Woonona on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
A big win at the Ocean Queen Classic in Woonona on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean

Charli Hurst from Pork Kembla has made history by taking out the inaugural Ocean Queen Classic at Woonona Beach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
The Wolves return to form with a five-star performance against the Mariners
The Wolves were clinical against the Mariners at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
'I think it just sort of came together...'
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.