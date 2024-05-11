Carmel and Co Shellharbour gymnast Farrugia set to take on Australia's best

It's clear there is something in the water at Shellharbour gymnastics club Carmel and Co, with another star shining on the big stage.
Young starlet Aleah Farrugia stole the spotlight with her exceptional performance at the recent NSW Border Challenge Trials at the Sydney Gymnastics Centre.
In her first ever competition in level 7, Aleah clinched a well-deserved second place, which earned her a spot on the prestigious NSW level 7 A team.
She didn't stop there, recording a fifth placed finish on both the bar and floor apparatus, as well as third on the beam.
Her performances will see her head to Caloundra in June to represent her state against Australia's best level 7 gymnasts.
Carmel Blades, the owner of Carmel and Co, said the club was incredibly proud of Aleah.
"Aleah's journey to success is a testament to her unwavering dedication, relentless training, and undeniable talent," Blades said.
"Her poised and polished routines left spectators and judges in awe, showcasing a perfect blend of grace, strength, and precision."
Aleah's brilliant performance in her first level 7 competition comes following some impressive feats from Carmel and Co students of late.
Students Chelsea Criado, Tahlia Griffiths, and Keira Dolley all did themselves and their teachers proud at the recent NSW Championships, with Criado making the team for the national championships this month.
Established in 1990 by Blades, current memberships at the club is around 500 in all programmes with more than 15 coaches including trainees.
