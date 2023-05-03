Illawarra Mercury
Future of gymnastics: Chelsea Criado, Ruby Francis and Lexi Talbot headed to Australian Championships

Updated May 3 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:00am
Lexi Talbot (left), Chelsea Criado and Ruby Francis from Carmel & Co Gymnastics Club have made the NSW team for the Australian Championships this weekend. Picture by Anna Warr
Lexi Talbot (left), Chelsea Criado and Ruby Francis from Carmel & Co Gymnastics Club have made the NSW team for the Australian Championships this weekend. Picture by Anna Warr

Three Illawarrra junior gymnasts - who train at Shellharbour's Carmel & Co - will be headed to the Gold Coast this weekend for the Australian Championships.

