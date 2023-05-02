Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, football reporters JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss this season's A-League Women's grand final, and who could be a potential bolter for Australia's World Cup squad.
BARTLETT: After a couple of years of being on the brink of grand final glory, Sydney FC finally broke the drought on Sunday, outclassing Western United 4-0 at Parramatta Stadium.
It was a controversial decider, with the match in Sydney despite their Melbourne opponents being the "home" side, after United won the semi-final between the two sides a fortnight earlier. Despite that, the Sky Blues were always in control of the decider, with the Illawarra's Mackenzie Hawkesby setting up their opening goal for Madison Haley inside four minutes. They then doubled their advantage by the 20-minute mark, before two second-half goals rounded out the convincing victory.
The win capped an incredible season for Hawkesby and her teammates, who completed the premiership double in 2022/23. First of all, Jordan, what were your thoughts on the grand final? And, with a home Women's World Cup coming up quickly, was there anyone in the decider - or the further A-Leagues competition - who impressed you enough to maybe grab a spot in the Matildas' Cup squad?
WARREN: After six consecutive grand finals and losing three in a row, it was definitely written in the stars that Sydney FC would come up trumps.
Despite a sensational season by league newcomers United - Sydney have always been the benchmark this campaign and that was proven in the end with a premiership/championship double.
Sydney were the best as a team and Figtree junior Hawkesby was certainly the greatest in her position in midfield for not just this season, but for the past couple of years.
And whilst she has not been named in the most recent teams, she has done all she can to get herself considered at the very least.
Despite being contracted for another season with Ante Juric at Sydney - you feel a move overseas is just around the corner and there would be no one who could deny her or would want to step in her way for that. It would be thoroughly deserved.
Cortnee Vine is the obvious one from Sydney that should be in the Matildas squad and on form will most likely start against Ireland in the opening game on July 20.
WSW defender Clare Hunt was immense for the entire ALW campaign and she has certainly caught the eye of Gustavsson - who gave her an extended run in the recent Cup of Nations win on home soil.
The 24-year-old could be the answer to the Matildas' defensive problems they have had since Gustavsson's appointment over two years ago.
Kyra Cooney-Cross - originally from WSW and Victory and now at Hammarby in Sweden - could be thrust into the opening game line-up but experienced players may be selected over her just on that aspect alone.
Now that the ALW season is done and dusted Josh, how crucial is it for Football Australia to capitalise on this once in a lifetime opportunity of having a home World Cup at our doorsteps?
We say last year in the men's edition in Qatar, the nation fully got behind the Socceroos in their push to the round of 16. This time on our own turf, how crucial is it those that make the decisions get the coverage right for the good of the game in this country for generations to come?
BARTLETT: It's a wonderful time for the women and girls game, and it's absolutely crucial that Australia takes full advantage of having a home Cup.
I think we've seen with the Illawarra's Dos Santos sisters - Jynaya and Indiana - that the future of the Matildas is in safe hands, and it appears that there is no shortage of exciting young talent coming through.
Hopefully we will see more funding allocated towards women's football, particularly at a grassroots level. I also hope we will see more and more media coverage generated in the lead-up to the prestigious competition, which kicks off in July.
If Australia can get it right off the field, then it's up to the Matildas to perform on the field. Jordan, it's still pretty early days, but what do you see as a pass mark for Tony Gustavsson's team this World Cup?
WARREN: Before Cup of Nations glory and then victory against global powerhouses England, my answer to that question would have been very different.
But now, Gustavsson and the Matildas need to reach for the stars.
They have the talent in their prime including Sam Kerr, Katrina Gorry and Shellharbour's own Caitlin Foord and Gustavsson finally has them playing the football he has been promising.
A semi-final appearance is the minimum requirement. But in the same breath, Australia's most recent major tournament - the Asian Cup - was a massive disappointment and they were knocked out in the round of 16 stage against South Korea.
This was just last year.
In the last World Cup in 2019 in France, the Matildas failed to live up to the hype then, losing to Italy before switching back to life in a brilliant win against Brazil and a comprehensive showing versus Jamaica in the group.
Following this, Australia were bundled out of the tournament on penalties by Norway.
But this time around the team is different. And perhaps the most important element is this new found confidence the Matildas have. But strap in, because anything could happen.
