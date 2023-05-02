It was a controversial decider, with the match in Sydney despite their Melbourne opponents being the "home" side, after United won the semi-final between the two sides a fortnight earlier. Despite that, the Sky Blues were always in control of the decider, with the Illawarra's Mackenzie Hawkesby setting up their opening goal for Madison Haley inside four minutes. They then doubled their advantage by the 20-minute mark, before two second-half goals rounded out the convincing victory.