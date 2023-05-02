Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
The Debate

The Debate: Can Matildas capitalise on home FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023?

Joshua Bartlett
Jordan Warren
By Joshua Bartlett, and Jordan Warren
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the Women's World Cup just around the corner, it's full steam ahead for preparations for Matildas captain Samantha Kerr (centre) and teammates. Picture by Visionhaus/Getty Images
With the Women's World Cup just around the corner, it's full steam ahead for preparations for Matildas captain Samantha Kerr (centre) and teammates. Picture by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, football reporters JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss this season's A-League Women's grand final, and who could be a potential bolter for Australia's World Cup squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.