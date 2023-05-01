Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour to continue Australia Cup quest against Sutherland

By Jordan Warren
Updated May 1 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour attacker Yuto Kito will be key. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour attacker Yuto Kito will be key. Picture by Adam McLean

The dream is set to continue for District League side Shellharbour as they take on the gigantic task in the form of NPL1 club Sutherland in the fifth round of the Australia Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.