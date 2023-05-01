Shellharbour to continue Australia Cup quest against Sutherland

The dream is set to continue for District League side Shellharbour as they take on the gigantic task in the form of NPL1 club Sutherland in the fifth round of the Australia Cup.
The Football South Coast club have already caused one major boilover in the Cup by defeating IPL side Wollongong United on penalties in the third round.
But Sutherland are a different task altogether.
Competing in the highest division in the state (NPL1, just one competition below the professional A-League), the Sharks have hit form.
Despite their loss to St George last round in the state league, the team had gone on a three match winning run (four if you count the Cup).
Shellharbour are flying high in the District League to date. The side currently sit on top of the table after seven matches with 16 points, two ahead of second placed Fernhill.
With 27 goals, they have the second best attack in the league but they do possess the best defence in the competition - with just eight goals conceded.
The match will be played at Albert Butler Memorial Park. Kickoff 7:15pm.
Whilst Shellharbour plan to take it to the Sharks, other Illawarra clubs learnt their fate on Friday.
In the highlight of the draw, IPL club Cringila will play host to NPL1 high-flyers Rockdale.
The state-league outfit have already taken on IPL opposition in their journey so far, beating current competition leaders Albion Park 4-0.
FNSW league two side the Flame will also face a stern test in the form of NPL1's Sydney Olympic that features the likes of former A-League stars Roy O'Donovan, Fabio Ferreira and Nick Fitzgerald.
Bulli will be away from home against NPL1 opposition, where they will face the winner of Mt Druitt and Manly, to be played on Tuesday.
Times and venues are still to be confirmed by Football NSW.
